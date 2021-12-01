“Lewandowski deserved it more” - Thomas Muller says Lionel Messi winning 2021 Ballon d'Or was "definitely a disappointment"

Thomas Muller was unhappy over his Bayern Munich teammate Robert Lewandowski not winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or. The prestigious French award was given to Lionel Messi in Paris on Sunday night.

It was Messi's seventh win, a record-extending feat for the Argentine. Thomas Muller expressed his disappointment at the journalists who voted for the winner of the Ballon d'Or.

Muller wrote in a post on his official LinkedIn profile:

"From a Bavarian, Polish and also from a German point of view, the presentation of the Ballon d'Or yesterday evening was definitely a disappointment. For some even a little more."

He added that he has seen similar treatment at the Ballon d'Or before as well.

"Although I've been in the business for a bit longer and was therefore not really surprised at the outcome (it was similar with Franck Ribery in 2013), the whole thing formed or reinforced a thought in me: We have great players in the Bundesliga and we have to not hide us. However, further international successes are necessary for global recognition."

Muller said he is now motivated to bring the Champions League back to Germany. He feels it will remind France Football about the quality of the players in the Bundesliga. Muller said:

"This is also a huge motivation for me to put everything into the balance in order to bring the Champions League back to Munich and to show the football world what is going on. And above all, what German football has to offer."

Lionel Messi's 7th Ballon d'or could spell trouble for Barcelona

Lionel Messi winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or may have now indirectly harmed Barcelona's chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Barcelona need a positive result from their final group game. But Messi's former team will be facing an angry Bayern Munich, whose forward Lewandowski was snubbed in Paris on Sunday.

Muller spoke about the opportunity against Barcelona and added some cautious praise for Messi. He said:

"We have the next opportunity to do so next Wednesday in the Champions League game against Barcelona. Let's tackle it! With Lionel Messi, he's probably the best individualist football has ever produced. So congratulations to Lionel on winning the Ballon d'Or, even if I think that Robert Lewandowski would have deserved it more this time."

