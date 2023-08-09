“Lies have been spread about me that are causing serious harm” – When former PSG defender’s ex-wife responded to Kylian Mbappe dating rumors 

Amid all the rumors and speculations, Rose Bertram has cleared up all the hassle around her rumored relationship with PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

After the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Kylian Mbappe has become one of the most famous football players across the globe. Hence, his love interest and dating life have emerged as one of the most talked-about topics in recent times.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star has also been secretive about his personal life. As a result, fans never shy away from pitching speculations and rumors about his love interest. Consequently, the Frenchman was reportedly romantically linked with Belgian model Rose Bertram.

However, the 28-year-old took to his social media accounts and cleared up all the rumors. In a lengthy Instagram post, which she later deleted, the model stated that she has become a victim of cyberbullying in recent times. She also affirmed that all the rumors have been harming her, her family, and the people around her.

"Normally, I do not reply to gossip or rumors, but there is also a line that should not be crossed. In the last few weeks, lies have been spread about me that are causing serious harm to my family, myself, and those around me. 2023 has started for me with hate and cyber-bullying, unfortunately it's the sad picture of what our world is becoming," Rose Bertram wrote.

She also said that cyberbullying is destroying the lives of people. In addition to that, she also expressed her sympathy toward people who are suffering from similar problems. Hence, bashing all the rumors about dating Kylian Mbappe, she wrote in the later-deleted post:

"The worst part is that people actually believe this nonsense even though there is no proof in what has been said about me and yet so many lies to ruin my image and reputation."

Last year, Rose Bertram got separated from her husband and former PSG player, Gregory van der Wiel. She also has two kids: Naleya and Zaylee Rose van der Wiel, with her ex-husband.

PSG accepted an offer from a Premier League side for Kylian Mbappe

After PSG listed Kylian Mbappe on the market, the situation became awkward for the Frenchman. According to reports, he got a major offer from Saudi Arabia.

However, the star hasn't spoken about the offer yet. Nevertheless, according to Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade, the board of Paris Saint-Germain has accepted an offer from an unnamed Premier League side.

“It’s the scenario of today. The French club has already accepted at least two offers for the striker, one from the Premier League and the other from Al Hilal, but there was no agreement between all parties.”

Over the last few months, the Frenchman has been linked with Todd Boehly's Chelsea. However, all the reports are currently seen as speculation and are yet to get into the advanced stage.