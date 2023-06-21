“Life always keeps teaching us” - Neymar’s dad provides surprising response as PSG superstar admits he cheated on pregnant partner Bruna Biancardi 

Neymar's dad has responded to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward's Instagram post in which he admits to cheating on Bruna Biancardi.

The 31-year-old has confirmed that he was unfaithful to his 29-year-old pregnant partner Biancardi. It was widely reported that the Brazilian had cheated with influencer Fernanda Campos, per HOLR Magazine.

Neymar has uploaded an Instagram post apologizing to his girlfriend. In the caption, he states:

"I made a mistake. I was wrong with you. I dare say that I make mistakes every day, on and off the field. But my mistakes in my personal life I resolve at home, in my privacy with my family and friends... All of this reached one of the most special people in my life."

His father, Neymar Santos Sr, has responded to the PSG forward's confession by backing his son. He replied in the comments:

"That's it son... life always keeps on teaching us. Congratulations (love)."

The Brazilian is claimed to have started dating Bruna Biancardi in 20201 although the start of their relationship was kept on a low, per The Sun. The couple announced the latter's pregnancy in April with a heartwarming joint post on Instagram. The Brazilian influencer wrote:

"You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much!"

The couple went through a breakup last summer but reconciled earlier this year. Bruna Biancardi is yet to respond to her partner's Instagram post admitting infidelity.

Bruna Biancardi played down claims PSG star Neymar cheated on her last year

The alleged reason for Neymar and Bruna Biancardi's breakup last year was due to the Brazilian cheating. He was reported to have cheated on the influencer in June at his Mangaratiba mansion while his partner slept.

Biancardi confirmed the couple's separation in August. She stated:

"I've always been very involved in my own thing, as you know, but as they are always involving me in gossip I prefer to make it clear here that I have not been in a relationship for some time."

However, the Brazilian then shot down claims that the PSG frontman was unfaithful, urging fans to not believe everything they read. She stated:

"Don't believe everything that appears out there. I am very fond of him [Neymar] and his whole family. Please stop involving my name. Thank you."

Biancardi is a Brazilian influencer who boasts 5.4 million followers on Instagram. She has been seen with the PSG attacker while he has enjoyed the off-season with visits around the globe. The former Barcelona forward was in attendance during the NBA finals this past week.

