Ligue 1 club set to demand €80 million from Newcastle United in exchange for midfielder: Reports 

Olympique Lyonnais have reportedly set an €80m valuation on Newcastle United target Lucas Paqueta.

According to a report by Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola on his YouTube channel, the French side are expecting bids in the region of €70m but could hold on until their price is met.

Lucas Paqueta earned rave reviews for his displays in midfield for Flamengo, which prompted a transfer to AC Milan in 2019.

He continued his impressive trajectory at the San Siro and signed for Lyon in the summer of 2020 after just one season in Italy.

He is also established on the international level, with 37 caps won for Brazil. He was part of the Selecao squad that triumphed at the 2019 Copa America on home turf.

So far, Paqueta has made 73 appearances in all competitions for Les Gones, scoring 20 goals.

The 24-year-old formed an impressive partnership with Bruno Guimaraes at the heart of the Lyon midfield, as well as their national team. Newcastle United are trying to recreate this midfield combination at St James' Park.

The Magpies have already purchased one-half of their partnership, with Guimaraes joining the Tyneside outfit in the 2022 winter transfer window.

The former Audax man has adapted well to the Premier League, leading Newcastle to consider bringing over his compatriot.

They will, however, face stiff competition for Paqueta's signature. Paris St-Germain are also said to be interested in his services.

Newcastle United set for another busy transfer window as they continue their quest to rise back to the summit

The Magpies have been in impressive form

Newcastle United are one of the traditional teams in England. However, they have fallen from their previous heights over the last two decades.

The Magpies have watched from afar as new forces have emerged in the Premier League. All while they have wallowed in mid-table mediocrity and occasional relegations.

This saw discontent brew between fans and the club's management, leading to former owner Mike Ashley listing the club for sale.

The Saudi Arabian government completed their purchase of the club in 2021 with funds coming from the country's Sovereign Wealth Fund.

This instantly transformed Newcastle United into one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they made an immediate splash in the transfer market.

Players with international and continental experience like Kieran Trippier and Guimaraes were signed. The likes of Dan Burn, Ashley Barnes and Matt Targett also arrived with experience in relegation scraps.

Positive results on the field have been instant. At the time of the opening of the winter transfer window, Newcastle United were in 19th spot and four points away from safety.

However, since then, they have overseen a positive run of results and currently occupy the 12th spot. The Magpies have eight wins in their last 12 Premier League matches.

The club's hierarchy are likely to continue their splash in the transfer window next summer. They will look to the likes of PSG and Manchester City as examples of teams who became super clubs after massive investments from state-owned corporations.

