"Like a Championship player” - Roy Keane says Erling Haaland looks ‘improved’ now despite ‘League Two player’ jibe as he scores in win

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has backtracked on his previous statement that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's "general play" is that of a League Two player.

After Haaland scored in Manchester City's 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, April 28, Keane stated that the Norwegian is a Championship-level player.

The Sky Sports pundit famously claimed that the Premier League's top goal scorer was a lower-league quality player after the reigning champions drew with Arsenal. However, following the match against Forest, Keane believes Haaland has improved as he said (via GOAL):

"He was very much like a Championship player, he has improved a lot! In terms of a goalscorer he is absolutely amazing, there's no doubting his quality in terms of his finishing. When he's coming on he will want to have an impact on the game and when it's stretched like that he's got people like De Bruyne, he's going to find you and then it's just that bit of sharpness which he has shown."

The reigning champions were not at their best in the game against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest. However, goals from Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland were enough to help Manchester City get within touching distance of league leaders Arsenal.

The Cityzens have 79 points from 34 matches while Arsenal have 80 points from 35 matches.

Erling Haaland urges Manchester City not to think about title rivals Arsenal

Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland has urged his team not to focus on title rivals Arsenal as the title race goes down to the wire. The Norwegian striker has been impressive again for City this season, bagging 21 goals in the league so far and topping the scoring charts again.

After his goal helped put down Nottingham Forest and secure three points for City, the striker said (via Daily Mail):

"I think the most important thing is to not think, especially in these moments. It's about taking it day by day. Honestly, if you overthink, you're going to be crazy in your head, so relax now, enjoy it and focus on the next one."

Manchester City will be focused on maintaining their winning streak and ending the season as Premier League champions for the fourth consecutive season. They will next face Wolverhampton Warriors at the Etihad on Saturday, May 4.