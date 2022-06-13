"Like comparing a Taxi cab with a Lamborghini" - Fans feel 'potential all-time great' Erling Haaland will easily outscore 'overrated' Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez 

Football fans online have brushed off comparisons between Erling Haaland and Liverpool-bound Darwin Nunez. This comes after Manchester City unveiled the signing of the Norwegian forward from Borussia Dortmund.

According to Sky Sports, the Premier League champions have paid a total of £85.5 million to secure the services of Erling Haaland.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are set to bring in a new forward of their own in Benfica star Darwin Nunez. According to the same source, the Reds will have to pay in the same region of £85 million to sign the 22-year-old Uruguayan in a deal that includes various add-ons.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nunez will be penning a six-year contract which will see him stay at Anfield until the summer of 2028.

With both Premier League protagonists bringing in new forwards ahead of the 2022-23 season, there was bound to be some comparison.

However, a section of fans on Twitter believe Haaland is miles clear of Darwin Nunez and does not warrant a comparison. Some even believe that Manchester City's other new forward Julian Alvarez is a better player than the to-be Liverpool forward.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

Hajir🇸🇪 @HajirFT ESPN UK @ESPNUK The Premier League NEEDS this rivalry 🤤 The Premier League NEEDS this rivalry 🤤 https://t.co/u88E60EfMo Nunez hasn’t even played a single game for Liverpool yet and has already become one of the most overrated players in the league. twitter.com/espnuk/status/… Nunez hasn’t even played a single game for Liverpool yet and has already become one of the most overrated players in the league. twitter.com/espnuk/status/…

Steven @StevenMcinerney Don't get me wrong - Nunez is good. Might even end up very good. Maybe world class.



Haaland though? This is different. He is probably going to redefine what goalscoring looks like in this league. He's a one off freak of a footballer. We're talking a potential all time great. Don't get me wrong - Nunez is good. Might even end up very good. Maybe world class.Haaland though? This is different. He is probably going to redefine what goalscoring looks like in this league. He's a one off freak of a footballer. We're talking a potential all time great.

oli @olicoulsxn @StevenMcinerney He’s good but I just don’t see a €100m player there. It’s great to see everyone writing Haaland off, it’s just gonna make it even more enjoyable when he gets going @StevenMcinerney He’s good but I just don’t see a €100m player there. It’s great to see everyone writing Haaland off, it’s just gonna make it even more enjoyable when he gets going

Drew Hyndman 🧏🏼‍♂️ @Drew_Hyndman @olicoulsxn @StevenMcinerney He has that freakishly unusual body type like messi and Ronaldo (obviously all 3 in a different way) but it just sets them apart from the rest. A scary talent. Fast, powerful, tall, willing to press, a modern GOAT waiting to happen. @olicoulsxn @StevenMcinerney He has that freakishly unusual body type like messi and Ronaldo (obviously all 3 in a different way) but it just sets them apart from the rest. A scary talent. Fast, powerful, tall, willing to press, a modern GOAT waiting to happen.

txiki fc @ManCityKD If we signed Nunez for 85m and Liverpool signed Haaland for 51m we would get laughed of the park If we signed Nunez for 85m and Liverpool signed Haaland for 51m we would get laughed of the park

Fredrik @F_Edits The forced comparison between Nunez and Haaland is so disrespectful and out of nowhere lmao The forced comparison between Nunez and Haaland is so disrespectful and out of nowhere lmao

Яɘx🪬 @NazRexx

He’s played 85 games & has 48goals & 16assists.



Erling Haaland joined BVB in the JANUARY window of the of the 20/21 season. 89games, 86goals & 23assists.



Haaland’s clear. Please stop the dumb comparisons Darwin Nunez joined Benfica in the SUMMER of the 20/21 season.He’s played 85 games & has 48goals & 16assists.Erling Haaland joined BVB in the JANUARY window of the of the 20/21 season. 89games, 86goals & 23assists.Haaland’s clear. Please stop the dumb comparisons Darwin Nunez joined Benfica in the SUMMER of the 20/21 season. He’s played 85 games & has 48goals & 16assists. Erling Haaland joined BVB in the JANUARY window of the of the 20/21 season. 89games, 86goals & 23assists. Haaland’s clear. Please stop the dumb comparisons💀😭 https://t.co/DBA6dlUSjr

Lacomps @lacomps Klopp spending £100M for Nunez vs Pep spending £60M for Haaland Klopp spending £100M for Nunez vs Pep spending £60M for Haaland https://t.co/vAH7TFsO3z

⁹ 8x🏆 @JesusRoIe Liverpool fans comparing Darwin Nunez to Erling Haaland. He’s not even better than Julian Alvarez let alone Haaland Liverpool fans comparing Darwin Nunez to Erling Haaland. He’s not even better than Julian Alvarez let alone Haaland https://t.co/xvE430bYEM

Erling Haaland has been one of European football's most lethal forwards in recent times. The 21-year-old forward scored 86 goals from 89 appearances while representing Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland also managed to score 29 goals from 30 appearances in an injury-hit 2021-22 season in Germany.

Darwin Nunez, on the other hand, had a breakout season on the European stage during the 2021-22 campaign. The Uruguayan forward scored 34 goals and provided four assists in 41 games for Benfica across all competitions.

Nunez also scored six times in the UEFA Champions League, including twice against Liverpool in the quarterfinals. The 22-year-old forward also scored twice against Barcelona in a 3-0 win in the group stage.

Liverpool see Darwin Nunez as a replacement for Sadio Mane in the attack

Liverpool will sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane. According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are itching ever closer to securing a deal to bring in the Senegalese forward in the summer transfer window.

BBC Sport @BBCSport Liverpool



Deal agreed!



So what's next for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah? 🤔



#BBCFootball #LFC Darwin NunezLiverpoolDeal agreed!So what's next for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah? 🤔 Darwin Nunez ➡ LiverpoolDeal agreed!So what's next for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah? 🤔#BBCFootball #LFC

The Italian journalist has also reported that the Bundesliga side are looking to submit a new bid for Mane. According to recent reports, the Reds have already rejected two offers from Bayern Munich for the 30-year-old forward.

