"Like having a new signing" - Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson thrilled with 30-year-old star's display in victory against Manchester City

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has claimed that Roberto Firmino is like a new signing for the club after their win against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

The Reds beat Pep Guardiola's side by a 3-1 scoreline with goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez proving to be the difference. Firmino started the game in his traditional false nine role.

The Brazil international toyed around with City's defense until his substitution around the hour mark. Nunez came on in place of Firmino and went on to have a dream competitive debut for the club.

The Uruguay international's header hit Ruben Dias' hand inside the box, resulting in a penalty that was dispatched by Salah in the 84th minute. The 23-year-old striker then got himself on the scoresheet in stoppage time via a clever close-range header.

Speaking to ESPN (h/t HITC) after full-time, Henderson said of Nunez's display:

"I think he (Nunez) gives us something a little different within the team. When he came on, I thought he was a handful. He looked a threat and I think him getting on the scoresheet will do his confidence, the world of good."

The Englishman went on to claim that Firmino felt like a new signing for the club after his rejuvenated display against the Premier League champions.

"But also Bobby (Firmino) was brilliant again. Being back after last season, he picked up some injuries and it looks like having a new signing with him, so I thought he was fantastic as well.”

Roberto Firmino continues to be crucial for Liverpool

The 30-year-old struggled to get into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI on a regular basis last season. Firmino started just 10 Premier League games during the last campaign and went on to miss 16 league matches due to injuries.

Luis Diaz's inclusion as a left-winger in the front three saw Sadio Mane play as a centre-forward. On paper, it looked like the end of Firmino as a fixed starter in Klopp's starting XI.

Mane left Anfield to join Bayern Munich earlier this summer but Liverpool swiftly signed Nunez from SL Benfica to fill that void. He is expected to lead the line next season while Diaz and Salah start beside him on the flanks.

Despite Klopp's new-look front three in attack, Firmino will be important to provide depth in the attacking positions.

His ability to drop deep and create space for other attackers is a weapon Klopp can use as and when he likes. The Reds will be fighting for silverware on all four fronts in the upcoming season.

Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino's exits mean the German manager is short of attacking options on the bench. Firmino's inclusion, in that regard, will be important for Liverpool.

However, it remains to be seen if he is satisfied with this subdued role. The striker has been linked with a move to Juventus in recent weeks.

