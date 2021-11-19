[TW] “Like punching a girl after showing her your c***” - Journalist Romain Molina accuses Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy of sexual assault

French journalist Romain Molina has name-dropped Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy in relation to a sexual assault incident, in a shocking revelation.

On November 18th, French journalist Romain Molina re-tweeted one of Ferland Mendy's posts with the following caption (translated from French):

"Totally agree with you, it's outrageous, like a guy punching and kicking a girl after showing her his c***."

You can find Molina's tweet here:

Ferland Mendy's initial tweet was in response to organizations using his image for news about Benjamin Mendy. The Manchester City star has also been involved in sexual assault. Benjamin Mendy has been charged with six counts of rape and one count of sexual touching (as per Sky Sports) between October 11, 2020 and August 23, 2021.

Responding to that tweet, Romain Molina accused Ferland Mendy of also having sexually assaulted a woman. Molina revealed that Ferland Mendy's sexual assault incident took place in 2018. It is worth noting that he joined Real Madrid only a year later.

While Molina has not tweeted the same, he is said to have revealed these details and more on a Twitter space he hosted on his account less than 12 hours ago.

He said (as quoted by Madrid Zone):

"Ferland Mendy punched a woman and kicked her head when she was on the ground, after showing her his genitals in 2018. The player has a serious problem with alcohol. Lyon knew about all of this and covered it up in order to sell him to Real Madrid."

The French journalist also stated that the Real Madrid full-back had 'serious' alcohol problems while he was in Lyon.

Molina also revealed that Ferland Mendy had been caught driving drunk at Le Havre even before the sexual assault case.

"Ferland Mendy has a very serious alcohol problem. He was even caught driving drunk at Le Havre before the sexual assault case at Lyon."

Romain Molina claims multiple media outlets refused to investigate Ferland Mendy case because he's a Real Madrid player

Molina went on to state that he approached media outlets about the sexual assault incident involving Ferland Mendy but they refused to take it up.

"I told 2 major international media outlets about the Ferland Mendy case and offered to give it to them, but they said 'No, it's too hot, Real Madrid and everything...'"

He added:

"The girl that Ferland Mendy violently assaulted in 2018 ended up in an emergency room at a hospital in Rouen. Ferland Mendy did what he did to that girl at the Mercure Champs-Elysees Hotel, in Paris."

Ferland Mendy has not responded to any of these allegations as of yet.

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh