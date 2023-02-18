“Like using the first ever car in an F1 race”, “The death of us” – Liverpool fans fear the worst as 2 players start against Newcastle

Liverpool face Newcastle United away in the Premier League on February 18 and fans are unhappy to see Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez back in the starting XI.

The Reds are looking to build on their last win. It was a 2-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby on February 13, which ended a run of four winless games in the top flight.

Jurgen Klopp has named a strong XI for the St. James' Park visit today. While Virgil van Dijk's return is a welcome sight, some Liverpool supporters are not particularly happy to see two players in there.

Liverpool FC @LFC



#NEWLIV The Reds to take on Newcastle today The Reds to take on Newcastle today 📋🔴#NEWLIV

Henderson, the club skipper, has struggled for consistency this season, blowing hot and cold. This is much like some other first-team players, and some fans feel Naby Keita should've been playing instead of him.

One fan account on Twitter claimed that starting the 32-year-old was "like using the first-ever car in an F1 race." Another wrote that he "hates the idea" of the Englishman starting in a match like this.

Gomez is another player that Liverpool fans weren't too keen on seeing feature in the line-up. The centre-back hasn't been the most reliable figure in defense for them this season.

One supporter boldly claimed that his inclusion would be "the death" of the Merseyside club.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Noah @nxahjs @LFC Starting Jordan Henderson in that midfield is like using the first ever car in an F1 race. What on earth? @LFC Starting Jordan Henderson in that midfield is like using the first ever car in an F1 race. What on earth?

KD @Keorapetse_26 @LFC Would have Keita in there for hendo. VV is back leadership wise... @LFC Would have Keita in there for hendo. VV is back leadership wise...

One Touch Talks @weeklypod_ott

Well, the bench does look strong with Elliot, Jota and Firmino all being available. Van Dijk is also starting for Liverpool alongside Gomez in the back 4.



#NEWLIV #PremierLeague #LiverpoolFC I just hate the idea of Jordan Henderson starting a game like this.Well, the bench does look strong with Elliot, Jota and Firmino all being available. Van Dijk is also starting for Liverpool alongside Gomez in the back 4. I just hate the idea of Jordan Henderson starting a game like this. Well, the bench does look strong with Elliot, Jota and Firmino all being available. Van Dijk is also starting for Liverpool alongside Gomez in the back 4.#NEWLIV #PremierLeague #LiverpoolFC

FF190 @ItsSchyler Joe Gomez will be the death of us this game!! Joe Gomez will be the death of us this game!!

Liverpool's top-four ambition in tatters

With just nine wins in 21 games, Liverpool are languishing in ninth position in the Premier League table with just 32 points in the bag.

The Reds are currently nine points behind the fourth place, occupied by Newcastle United. Another setback today could all but end their slim hopes of making it back into the Champions League places.

Virgil van Dijk's return from injury is a huge boost indeed. Now, their attacking lineup must recapture their mojo too as Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Roberto Firmino have blown hot and cold.

The Reds, though, have the psychological advantage in the Newcastle fixture. They have beaten the Magpies in each of their last three encounters while going unbeaten against them since December 2015.

A victory in Tyneside would give them some much-needed boost ahead of Real Madrid's visit to Anfield on Tuesday (February 21) in the UEFA Champions League.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes