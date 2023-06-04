Chelsea star Christian Pulisic is set to be sold ahead of the next campaign, as per famed journalist Paul Brown.

Pulisic, 24, has fallen down in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Due to a host of offensive arrivals, he has managed to feature in just 1012 minutes of action, spread across 30 overall appearances.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown claimed that Chelsea are keen to cash in on the USA captain. He elaborated:

"I think Christian Pulisic is another one who is more likely to leave Chelsea this summer if they can find the right transfer for him. Both sides have known for a while that Pulisic would be made available for transfer. He's been available in the last two windows. I think he was ready to move on for the right offer. That didn't materialise."

Pulisic, who is in the final 13 months of his current contract, arrived from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £58 million in 2019. He has helped them lift three trophies so far, including the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League crown.

However, Pulisic has failed to live up to expectations at the Blues due to a number of injuries. So far, he has missed 55 matches for the west London outfit in the last four years, registering 26 goals and 21 assists in 145 games.

According to ESPN, Juventus are considered to be the front-runners in the race to rope in Pulisic in the upcoming summer. Manchester United, Newcastle United, AC Milan and Napoli are also aiming to sign the right-footed winger.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are currently keen to raise funds to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. They are also believed to offload Pulisic as they signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke this campaign.

Serie A giants locked in fight to sign 23-year-old Chelsea ace: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Inter Milan and Juventus are keen to launch a summer move to sign Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah. Both Serie A outfits have prioritized a center-back signing ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Chalobah, 23, has established himself as a key squad member at Stamford Bridge since returning from a loan spell at Lorient in 2021. Prior to his move to France, he spent time out on loan at Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town.

Chalobah, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2028, is currently valued at a fee of around £20 million.

Overall, Chalobah has scored four goals and provided one assist in 63 games for Mauricio Pochettino's outfit.

