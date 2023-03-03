Lionel Messi and Alejandro Garnacho decisions made as Argentina announce squad for international fixtures

Lionel Messi and Alejandro Garnacho have been selected in Argentina's 35-man squad for their upcoming international friendlies. La Abiceleste will be in action against Panama on March 23 and Curacao five days later.

There has been much intrigue over which players would form Lionel Scaloni's squad following the side's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar. Messi said before the showpiece event that the Qatar edition would be his last at the World Cup. However, the Paris Saint-Germain attacker got his hands on the trophy and seems intent on continuing for a while

Messi scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven games at the World Cup, winning the Golden Ball. He will be part of and captain the Argentina team that face Panama and Curacao.

Meanwhile, Garnacho, 18, missed out on a spot in Scaloni's squad for the World Cup. The Manchester United teenager was tipped to be a last-minute replacement for Angel Correa, but Atlanta United's Thiago Almada was chosen instead.

Reports suggested that Garnacho was considering switching allegiances to Spain following his World Cup snub. His father is Spanish, so he's eligible to represent La Roja.

However, Garnacho has been chosen in Argentina's squad for their upcoming friendlies and will look to continue his breakout campaign. He has scored four goals and provided five assists in 27 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

Gastón Edul @gastonedul Alejandro Garnacho es convocado a la Selección Argentina. Alejandro Garnacho es convocado a la Selección Argentina. https://t.co/rrrpB8d5Jf

Argentina's squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers

Franco Armani (River Plate), Geronimo Rulli (Ajax), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa).

Defenders

Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Nehuen Perez (Udinese), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Lautaro Blanco (Elche)

Midfielders

Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Fernandez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Maximo Perrone (Manchester City), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico), Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton & Hove Albion), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Angel Correa (Atletico), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa), Valentin Carboni (Inter Milan)

Attackers

Lionel Messi (PSG), Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorientina), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla)

Gastón Edul @gastonedul La lista de convocados para los amistosos de Argentina.

Campeones del Mundo y jugadores jóvenes pensando en el futuro. La lista de convocados para los amistosos de Argentina.Campeones del Mundo y jugadores jóvenes pensando en el futuro. https://t.co/KXgtYHlmwt

Lionel Messi explains reaction after Argentina beat France to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi reacted with joy after winning the World Cup. He explained how he felt that last year's competition felt like the one Argentina would win. He said (via AP News):

“It's just crazy that it became a reality this way. I craved for this so much. I knew God would bring this gift to me. I had the feeling that this (World Cup) was the one.”

Messi cemented his legacy in Qatar, trying unsuccessfully in four editions before last year's campaign. The legendary forward broke Lothar Matthaus' record by making his 26th appearance in the final against France.

It was one of the greatest finals in tournament history, with La Abiceleste beating Les Bleus 4-2 on penalties after a pulsating 3-3 draw in 120 minutes. Messi tucked away his penalty during a dramatic shootout after scoring a brace.

