Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo meet Game of Thrones actor Kit Harrington as PSG superstar poses with Jon Snow alongside his wife

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo met 'Lord Snow' Kit Harrington and his wife during Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s Champions League encounter with Benfica on October 11.

Messi sat out the 1-1 draw between the two sides through a calf injury sustained during the reverse fixture last week.

He was at the Parc des Princes alongside Roccuzzo when the couple bumped into the famous actor and his partner before taking a snap together.

Messi is also expected to miss this weekend's clash against Olympique de Marseille on October 16 but could return to face AJ Ajaccio on October 21.

The Argentine has made a superb start to the season, slaying opposition this season with eight goals and eight assists in 13 appearances.

PSG are currently top of the Ligue 1 table with eight wins and two draws in 10 fixtures.

Meanwhile, they are joint-top of Group H in the Champions League, alongside Benfica on eight points.

PSG's draw with the Primeira Liga side showed what life is like without Lionel Messi in the side as they struggled to defeat Roger Schmidt's men.

Just as Snow makes his triumphant return in Game of Thrones, the Parc des Princes faithful will be banking on Messi quickly recovering to help his side.

They have drawn two games without the legendary forward in the team, including a 0-0 draw with Stade de Reims last weekend.

"I'm a big fan" - Lionel Messi shows his love for Game of Thrones

Lionel Messi was a fan of Game of Thrones

In an interview with Dutch outlet De Telegraaf (via Tribuna), Lionel Messi explained what he gets up to in his downtime when not playing.

He mentioned that he is a fan of Harrington's Game of Thrones series:

"What do I do at home? When we play football, our dog is not allowed to play with us. Because he's too big and too rough! He breaks all the balls, haha. We don't watch television programs, just TV-series. I am a big fan of Game of Thrones but I didn't like the way it ended."

While dealing with his calf injury, Lionel Messi may have had the chance to sit down and watch the new prequel to Game of Thrones titled 'House of the Dragon'.

The HBO series is gaining huge ratings and its past episode has gone down as one of the greatest in the show's history.

King Viserys took to his throne in a manner that Messi has done for so many years as one of the greatest players of all-time.

The Argentine has won seven Ballons d'Or during his glittering career, among countless other honors.

