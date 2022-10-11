PSG superstar Lionel Messi's injury could be worse than expected as Argentina great remains fitness doubt ahead of Marseille clash: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi's injury may be worse than expected as he remains doubtful for the clash with Olympique de Marseille on October 16, as per AS.

They cite a report from L'Equipe, which claims that Messi's calf injury is making him a doubt to face Marseille in Le Classique on Sunday.

Lionel Messi is wary of risking his fitness ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which starts at the end of November, in what will be his last appearance at the tournament.

The Argentine had to come off in the second half of PSG's 1-1 draw with Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on October 5 with a calf issue.

It was believed that he was only suffering from fatigue until tests on October 7 found that the forward had a small contracture in the muscle.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi's goal for PSG vs. Benfica has been named as the Champions League Goal of the Week.



Lionel Messi's goal for PSG vs. Benfica has been named as the Champions League Goal of the Week. 🚨 Lionel Messi's goal for PSG vs. Benfica has been named as the Champions League Goal of the Week. 🇦🇷https://t.co/x0JqeEllg0

He had scored a mesmerizing 22nd-minute opener in that draw and has started the season off superbly for the Parisians.

The attacker has managed eight goals and as many assists in 13 appearances across competitions.

His potential absence will come as a huge blow for Christophe Galtier's side who will look to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Galtier's men sit top of the Ligue 1 table with eight wins and two draws in 10 fixtures.

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of PSG's clash with Benfica at the Parc des Princes on October 11.

They currently sit joint-top of Group H alongside the Primeira Liga side, winning two and drawing one of their first three Champions League games.

Lionel Messi expected back for PSG to face AC Ajacco

Messi could return for the game at the Stade Francois Coty

The prior report claims that Lionel Messi is expected to return for PSG's encounter with Ajacco on October 21.

Ideally, this is a game that the Parisians can be cautious over the Argentine's involvement given that Ajacco are currently struggling in Ligue 1.

Olivier Pantaloni's side are sitting in 18th, with seven defeats in 10 league fixtures.

Lionel Messi will be eager to continue his brilliant start to the season but will be careful with his minutes with the World Cup on the horizon.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca 🎙️| Leo Messi to 🎙️| Leo Messi to @espn : “Yes, surely this will be my last World Cup.” 🚨🎙️| Leo Messi to @espn: “Yes, surely this will be my last World Cup.”

The former Barcelona forward will lead Argentina to Qatar in late November with their first game being against Saudi Arabia on November 22.

It will be his last appearance at the international tournament and he will want to cement his legacy by lifting the last remaining trophy evading him.

Poll : 0 votes