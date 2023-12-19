Lionel Messi beats Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham to win 2023 GOAL50 award

Lionel Messi finished ahead of Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland and new Real Madrid signing Jude Bellingham to win the 2023 GOAL50 award.

The fan-voted award saw 5.75 million voters cast their votes. Argentina and Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi beat Haaland, Bellingham and Kevin De Bruyne to take home the honour.

The year saw 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Messi add a second straight Ligue 1 title to his cabinet, bagging 21 goals and 20 assists across competitions in what was his second and final season with PSG.

In the summer, the 36-year-old moved to MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer, where he contributed 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions. That included 10 goals and an assist in seven games in the inaugural Leagues Cup, the Herons' first trophy in their five-year history.

Messi also had a strong year with Argentina - scoring twice in five games - as La Albiceleste top the 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifying campaign after six matches.

It's the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's seventh GOAL50 award, moving two clear of his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn't make the final 50-man cut for the first time.

How have Lionel Messi's GOAL50 contenders Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham fared this season?

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

Lionel Messi might have won the GOAL50, but his fellow contenders Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham have also had strong starts to the season.

Haaland, 23, has continued from where he left off after his 52-goal effort in City's historic 2022-23 treble-winning campaign. The Norwegian has bagged 19 goals and five assists in 22 games across competitions. City won their UEFA Champions League group with a perfect 6-0 record and are fourth in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Liverpool (39) after 17 games.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham has made a rousing start to his Los Blancos career, contributing 17 goals and five assists in 20 games across competitions. Like City, Madrid also won their Champions League group by winning all six games and are two points behind surprise La Liga leaders Girona (44) after 17 games.