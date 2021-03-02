Lionel Messi capable of anything, admits Sevilla's Papu Gomez as Copa del Rey clash looms

Sevilla star Papu Gomez has admitted that Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is capable of anything, in an interview with ABC Sevilla.

Barcelona will play host to Sevilla at Camp Nou for the second-leg of the semi-final of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. Sevilla beat Barcelona 2-0 in the first-leg, courtesy of goals from French centre-back Jules Kounde and former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Gomez joined Sevilla in January after a hugely successful stint at Atalanta and has established himself as a key player. The 33-year old has played alongside Lionel Messi for the Argentina national team.

The forward admitted that Lionel Messi was capable of anything, and Sevilla would have to pay close attention to him.

"When he turns it on, he is capable of anything. We are going to have to be very attentive to him and the other players, hopefully it’s not Leo’s day."

Lionel Messi in 2021:

1️⃣4️⃣ Games

1️⃣4️⃣ Goals

4️⃣ Assists



Is he still the best player in the world? 🌎 pic.twitter.com/xUogd4v85j — Goal (@goal) February 27, 2021

Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the greatest players to have played the game, with many seeing him as Barcelona's greatest ever player.

Sevilla among Lionel Messi's favourite opponents

Papu Gomez has admitted that Lionel Messi is capable of anything

The two teams faced each other on Saturday in La Liga, with Barcelona beating Sevilla 2-0. Goals from French forward Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi secured the win.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi has now registered 30 La Liga goals against Sevilla, making the club his favourite victim.

Gomez stated that it would not be easy to get a result at Camp Nou, despite their advantage.

"We have one more step left, we know the difficulties we have because it is not easy to get a good result from the Camp Nou. We are going with a good advantage but I think we will have to do things better than we did at home to get through."

Barcelona have been in the news constantly over the last year, with much of the coverage revolving around the future of Lionel Messi.

The 33-year old's contract expires in the summer, and there have been no signs from his camp about him wanting to sign a new deal. Last summer, Lionel Messi admitted that he wanted to leave Barcelona, but a move failed to materialise.

Leo #Messi's career @LaLigaEN goal total against his favorite victim, Sevilla:



⬜️🔵🔵🔵⬜️⬜️⬜️🔴🔴🔴⬜️

🔵🔵⬜️🔵🔵⬜️🔴🔴⬜️🔴🔴

⬜️⬜️⬜️🔵🔵⬜️🔴🔴⬜️🔴🔴

⬜️⬜️🔵🔵⬜️⬜️🔴🔴⬜️🔴🔴

⬜️⬜️⬜️🔵🔵⬜️🔴🔴⬜️🔴🔴

🔵🔵⬜️🔵🔵⬜️🔴🔴⬜️🔴🔴

⬜️🔵🔵🔵⬜️⬜️⬜️🔴🔴🔴⬜️ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 27, 2021

Also Read: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on equal points as the race for Golden Shoe heats up