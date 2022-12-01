Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Chelsea star Reece James chooses between the 2 superstars 

Chelsea defender Reece James recently chose Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi while answeering a query on Twitter.

A fan on Twitter asked the English full-back about his choice between the duo. The debate of who is better is an eternal one.

James took the side of the Portuguese superstar as he provided a short yet decisive answer, writing:

"Ronaldo."

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are currently on international duty at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their respective countries.

Ronaldo's Portugal have already secured qualification to the knockout stages of the competition. They defeated Ghana 3-2 in their first game and followed it up with a 2-0 win against Uruguay. Ronaldo has scored one goal so far from the penalty spot to open his side's account against Ghana.

Messi's Argentina, meanwhile, lost their opening game against Saudi Arabia by a scoreline of 2-1. Messi's penalty in that game proved to be a mere consolation.

The Argentine scored and assisted during his team's 2-0 win against Mexico in the next game. La Albiceleste are currently leading 2-0 against Poland despite their superstar captain missing a penalty.

James, meanwhile, missed the opportunity to play in the World Cup due to an injury. England topped Group B with seven points from three games and will play Senegal in the Round of 16.

Thibaut Courtois cites example of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in reply to Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne recently made an astonishing claim. In an interview with The Guardian, he said that his country's players are too old to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Thibaut Courtois, however, dismissed De Bruyne's notion as he cited the example of Luka Modric, Ronaldo, and Messi in response. The Real Madrid shot-stopper said (via Daily Post):

"The words about the age of our defence? Luka Modric proves that age has no link with performance. Look at Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s the same."

Belgium currently have three points from their two games. Roberto Martinez's side will take on Croatia in their penultimate group game with qualification to the knockout stages hanging in the balance.

