Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo feature in 26-man shortlist for 2022 FIFPro Men’s World XI

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have managed to earn a place in the 26-man shortlist for the FIFPro Men's World XI. Three goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders, and seven attackers have been selected in the shortlist.

Alisson Becker, Thibaut Courtois, and Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez are the three goalkeepers selected. Joao Cancelo, Alphonso Davies, Virgil van Dijk, Josko Gvardiol, Achraf Hakimi, Theo Hernandez, Antonio Rudiger, and Thiago Silva are the eight defenders selected.

Jude Bellingham, Casemiro, Kevin De Bruyne, Enzo Fernandez, Gavi, Luka Modric, Pedri, and Federico Valverde are the eight midfielders selected. Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the eight attackers selected by FIFPro.

FIFPRO @FIFPRO The full 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s



Top three picks? GO The full 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s #World11 shortlist at a glance.Top three picks? GO 👊 The full 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s #World11 shortlist at a glance.Top three picks? GO 👇 https://t.co/LWktGyqgKl

Former Real Madrid president spoke about the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Despite Lionel Messi winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, the GOAT debate between him and Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no sign of stopping.

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon recently shared his views on the topic. Speaking to GB News, Calderon said (via GOAL):

“Both are different players, but I like both. I think we've been lucky, the pope who love football, I think we've been lucky having those players playing at the same time in different teams."

"For them and for the clubs that they've been playing for, it's been fantastic. So, amazing players, and let's hope that many like them can come afterwards.”

Calderon was further asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia. He was a bit skeptical, claiming the Portuguese could have played in the top European leagues for two or three more years. He justified his opinion by saying that Ronaldo is a player who has taken care of his body extremely well. Calderon said:

“I would have liked him to play two or three more years in the top leagues. I think he's still fit, in good shape. He's been a player that has taken care of himself very well for all of his career."

"But I suppose he thought that this is a good option, so I wish him the best as to all the players that have been playing with us.”

SPORTbible @sportbible The 26-man FIFPro Men's World XI shortlist for 2022 announced, Messi and Ronaldo feature. The 26-man FIFPro Men's World XI shortlist for 2022 announced, Messi and Ronaldo feature. https://t.co/vQeUBPqVbi

Poll : 0 votes