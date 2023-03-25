Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Former Chelsea star Gary Cahill gives the perfect response for the GOAT debate

Former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill gave his verdict on the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The former England international detailed a perfect response, justifying his decision with excellent analytical points.

Cahill is best remembered for his time at Chelsea, where he played for eight seasons from 2011-12 to 2018-19. He made 290 appearances, winning multiple trophies including two Premier Leagues and the UEFA Champions League.

During his time in West London, Cahill encountered both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch. With his first-hand experience against each superstar, he explained their greatness while drafting his best five-a-side team on Sportsbible:

"Messi and Ronaldo, I think these guys, the numbers that they produce is just mind-blowing, really. The amount of games they have played, the amount of goals they've scored, again, the amount of titles they've won speak for itself. Two of the best players in world football."

When asked which of them was a tougher opponent on the field, he responded:

"I don't know, to be honest. Very different players. Again, Ronaldo had more of a... he had more of a presence in the box. He could score goals with his head. Obviously, outside. Both of them on the pitch had that kind of aura about them, that kind of respect, where people would come and shut them down and almost stop two yards away from them. Probably 'cause they didn't want to be made to look stupid."

He added:

So they almost commanded that respect from the players. People were kind of nervy around them because of what they could do to you. So two big presences on a football pitch, so I can't choose between them. I can't choose. The numbers are just incredible and obviously very similar".

SPORTbible @sportbible Messi or Ronaldo? @GaryJCahill has his say on the debate and selects the toughest opponents he’s ever faced… Messi or Ronaldo? @GaryJCahill has his say on the debate and selects the toughest opponents he’s ever faced… 👀 https://t.co/73mqj24nxV

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have made a massive impact on the game, with the duo winning seven and five Ballon d'Ors respectively. Both players have a claim to being the best player in the world, as they have won every major trophy possible at club level.

Cahill's response was as honest as it gets. He acknowledged both superstars' greatness, admitting each had their own strengths on the pitch. Both players should be equally cherished as they enter the twilight years of their careers.

Career statistics comparison of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may never get a conclusive answer, but we can take a look at the statistics of both superstars.

Lionel Messi currently plays for Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain. The 35-year-old has made 1017 total career appearances, scoring 800 goals and contributing 353 assists. He averages 104 minutes per goal and has accumulated 42 trophies for both club and country, with his latest triumph being the 2022 FIFA World Cup back in December.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



This is football heritage Ronaldo and Messi both scoring landmark free kicks on the same day.This is football heritage Ronaldo and Messi both scoring landmark free kicks on the same day.This is football heritage 🐐 https://t.co/WVcoakkRjQ

Cristiano Ronaldo currently plies his trade for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. The 38-year-old has made 1156 total career appearances, scoring 830 goals and contributing 236 assists. He averages 113 minutes per goal and has accumulated 34 trophies for club and country.

Poll : 0 votes