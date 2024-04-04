Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Gerard Pique picks his favorite between the 2 superstars

Gerard Pique was recently asked who he would pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and went with the Argentine superstar. The former Barcelona defender was asked by talkSPORT to pick between his former Catalan and Manchester United teammates and made some interesting choices.

Pique picked the following teammates: Edwin Van De Saar, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Jordi Alba, Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Pedro, Carles Puyol and Paul Scholes.

This is not the first time that Pique, who has played alongside both megastars, has sided with the Argentine megastar. He recently explained why he believes Messi is the best player.

"I think that in terms of talent, Messi is number one, for sure. It's true that Cristiano has worked very hard to try and compete and fight for that first spot but if you see the careers of both… I would choose Messi, for sure. He showed that even though he's 35 he can compete as the best player in the world. He showed it in the World Cup," Pique recently said, via Mundo Deportivo.

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have accomplished everything in their respective careers and are part of the GOAT conversation. Both have won the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d'Or on multiple occasions.

Gerard Pique says Lionel Messi was focused on winning, not on rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d'Or award eight times while Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time winner. During their prime years, they were the main candidates to win all individual awards.

Still, Gerard Pique revealed that Messi didn't pay attention to his rivalry with Ronaldo and just wanted to win.

"Did Messi care about Cristiano Ronaldo? No, he was not that type of guy. He was focused on the team. Even when he was on always on the front page radio, TV, he was only focused on winning trophies for the team. At the end of the day, because he was the best then, he was winning the Ballon d’Or. But it was not on his priority," the former Barcelona said in an interview with talkSPORT.

Lionel Messi currently plays for Inter Miami of the MLS while Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr last year.

