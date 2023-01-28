Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Jack Grealish chooses between GOATs as part of Man City TikTok challenge 

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish has joined the debate over who between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time. The debate shows no signs of stopping despite the former winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

Grealish was taking part in SuperSport's 'This or That' tiktok challenge when he was asked which of the legendary duo he prefers. The English midfielder sided with Messi.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker cemented his legacy by leading Argentina to the World Cup in Qatar. He scored seven goals and contributed three assists in seven appearances. Messi was awarded the Golden Ball for his displays in the Middle East. The 35-year-old has impressed throughout the season, scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists in 21 games across competitions for PSG.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, 37, has encountered quite a different year to his longtime rival. Issues ensued in the final year with Manchester United as he lacked game time under Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese frontman scored just three goals and contributed two assists in 16 matches. He left Old Trafford last November and headed to Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, where he has featured twice but is yet to get a goal contribution.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Lionel Messi on Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi on Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 https://t.co/EUFhh1R2tx

The pair have sat at the pinnacle of football ever since they both emerged on the scene. Lionel Messi has scored 702 goals and provided 333 assists in 855 club appearances. The Argentine has also managed 98 goals and 55 assists in 172 international caps.

Cristiano Ronaldo has bagged 701 goals and 223 assists in 951 club appearances. He has managed 118 goals and 43 assists in 196 matches for the Portugal national team.

Al-Ittihad fans taunt Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi chants after Al-Nassr crashed out of Saudi Super Cup

Al-Ittihad fans chanted Lionel Messi's name at the Al-Nassr skipper.

Cristiano Ronaldo's blockbuster move to Al-Nassr earlier this month has set the football world alight. It was the first time the Portuguese forward has ventured outside of Europe in his illustrious career.

He joined an Al-Nassr side, who are top of the Saudi Pro League and hadn't been beaten in a competitive fixture since September. However, that statistic was brought to a crashing end on Thursday (January 26). They lost 3-1 to Al-Ittihad in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup.

Ronaldo failed to help his side get past Nuno Espirito Santo's side. To make matters worse, Al-Ittihad fans mocked the Portuguese forward by chanting his rival's name as he trudged down the tunnel following the defeat.

They chanted:

"Messi! Messi! Messi!"

Troll Football @Troll_Fotballl



Saudi Arabia fans taunting Ronaldo with "Messi Messi" chants after he lost the Saudi Supercup to Al-Ittihad Saudi Arabia fans taunting Ronaldo with "Messi Messi" chants after he lost the Saudi Supercup to Al-Ittihad😭😭https://t.co/WuzN35VUxQ

Lionel Messi played against Cristiano Ronaldo in a friendly between Riyadh Season Team and PSG last week. The Argentine netted one goal while the Portuguese grabbed himself a brace. The latter can expect more quips to come his way as Saudi fans look to get under his skin.

Poll : 0 votes