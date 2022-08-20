Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne chooses

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne sided with Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as the Belgian gave his verdict on who he thinks is the better player.

Messi and Ronaldo are two of the greatest players to ever grace the beautiful game. They have dominated world football since 2008, having won the best player in the world award a combined 12 times.

Both players have a different style of play. Messi is a more crafty player with nimble feet and superior control in tight spaces. Ronaldo is flashier among the two with his skills and tricks. The Portuguese also has the better heading ability between the two.

They both possess the ability to score from distance. Both are equally dangerous goalscorers and have scored countless important goals for club and country over the course of their careers.

However, Kevin De Bruyne preferred Messi over Ronaldo in a debate that divides opinions like none other.

Kevin De Bruyne: Lionel Messi.



The Belgian has gotten off to a flying start to his Premier League campaign with his club side. The Cityzens have won both of their games so far.

De Bruyne has already found the back of the net as the mercurial midfielder scored a stunning outside-of-the-boot goal in his side's 4-0 home win against Bournemouth.

The defending Premier League champions are set to take on Newcastle in their next game on Sunday (August 21).

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are back in action this weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have endured different starts to their respective club campaigns.

Messi's PSG have picked up two wins from two games so far. The Argentine has already featured on the scoresheet twice in Ligue 1. He has three goals and one assist in three games for PSG this season.

The former Barcelona man, who arrived in the French capital last season, is seemingly finally settling into his new club and will take on Lille this weekend.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has suffered a nightmare start to his campaign with Manchester United. The Red Devils have suffered two losses in their first two opening games and currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table.

To add to that, there has been speculation surrounding Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford as the Portuguese has been linked with a move away from the club.

However, he will face a tough test as Manchester United host Liverpool on Monday.

