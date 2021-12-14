Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo named among 23 nominees for 2021 FIFPRO World XI

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi find themselves named among the 23 nominees for the 2021 FIFPRO World XI squad.

Every year since 2005, FIFPRO invites all professional men’s footballers to vote for the men’s team of the year. Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have made it into the squad every year since 2008.

The 2021 FIFPRO World XI has released a list of 23 nominees, thereby reducing the shortlist from initial 55. Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named among the eight forwards nominated this year.

The overall list for the nominated forwards can be seen below:

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus FC/Manchester United FC, Portugal)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, Norway)

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern Munich, Poland)

Romelu Lukaku (Internazionale FC/Chelsea FC, Belgium)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina)

Neymar Junior (Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil)

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Lionel Messi in the 23-man list for 2021 FIFPRO World XI

Since 2008, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have made it to the FIFPRO World XI Squad. This year, however, things might be different. With only three forwards expected to be named in the final XI, Cristiano Ronaldo might find himself losing out to former teammate Karim Benzema.

Benzema finished fourth in the 2021 Ballon d’Or rankings and has led the Real Madrid attack well in the past year. The 2021 Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi and runner-up Robert Lewandowski virtually pick themselves. It will be a travesty if either of those two are excluded.

It seems there are multiple forwards who might be able to sneak past Ronaldo to be named in the 2021 FIFPRO WORLD XI. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are now in the final years of their illustrious careers. Hence, the coming season might prove to be the beginning of the end of an era.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar, Lukaku, and Ronaldo have all made the final 23 nominees for the 2021 Men's FIFA FIFPRO 11.



Mo Salah failed to make the list. Neymar, Lukaku, and Ronaldo have all made the final 23 nominees for the 2021 Men's FIFA FIFPRO 11.Mo Salah failed to make the list. https://t.co/e9wqUUhCDq

Cristiano Ronaldo has consistently scored goals for his new club Manchester United. He has scored 13 goals so far across all competitions. However, the team as a whole needs to improve comprehensively if they are to contend for trophies.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has scored just one goal in 10 domestic appearances for PSG this season. Though he has performed at a high level in the Champions League this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

In such a scenario, the coming months will be crucial. They will decide whether the two footballing greats can continue to compete for the biggest individual awards for a few more years.

Edited by Aditya Singh