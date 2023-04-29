Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo still chasing ex-Brazil star in race to be crowned football’s best free-kick taker

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the finest free-kick takers of the modern era. The Portuguese superstar has an impressive 59 free-kick goals, while Messi has three more.

Both players, though, fall well short of former Brazilian player Juninho's tally. The ex-Olympique Lyon star is one of the best deadball specialists of the modern era, bulging the net with 77 free-kicks. Juninho had a unique way of taking free-kicks. From firing knuckleballs to finding the top corner with peach curlers, he had it all in his arsenal.

Ronaldo mastered the art of knuckleball free-kicks during his time at Manchester United and Real Madrid. He was quite unstoppable from free-kick situations, scoring regularly. However, the goals have dried up for Ronaldo recently. While he scored twice from free-kicks last month, one for Al-Nassr and another for Portugal, the conversion rate has dried up a bit for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi, meanwhile, was not as prolific a free-kick taker as Ronaldo during the early part of his career. However, with time, the little magician mastered the art of finding the back of the net from free-kicks regularly. His conversion rate in recent games has been phenomenal. Like Ronaldo, Messi also scored from free-kicks twice in March, once for Paris Saint-Germain and another for Argentina.

Among active players, Messi is the closest to Juninho's tally of 77. However, as the Argentine is closing in on 36, he will need a sensational spell to reach Juninho's mark.

Roberto Carlos once explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi

The debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is an eternal one. While many believe that Messi settled it with his triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, fans remain divided.

Legendary Brazilian full-back Roberto Carlos once shared his two cents on the topic. Carlos acknowledged that both players are phenomenal. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's dedication and work ethic gives him an edge over Lionel Messi, according to the Brazilian, who said in 2017 (via Fox Sports):

"I watch him train every day and the way he works is exciting. He wants to improve every day. That's the difference with Messi. Leo is a phenomenon; we never talk about Neymar. ... but that side of Cristiano, of training, professionalism, focus, motivation, success. ... Cristiano has an advantage over all the others."

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is 38, while PSG ace Lionel Messi is almost 36. Despite being in the twilight of their career, both players continue to be the epitome of consistency and brilliance.

