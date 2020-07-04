"Lionel Messi could easily play in the Premier League" - Rivaldo tips Barcelona star for Pep Guardiola reunion

Barcelona icon Rivaldo admitted that he is saddened by rumours that Lionel Messi could leave the club next season.

Lionel Messi has less than a year left on his Barcelona deal and has been tipped to reunite with Pep Guardiola.

Lionel Messi is entering the final year of his Barcelona contract

Former Barcelona star Rivaldo has talked up Lionel Messi's rumoured Premier League move. The Argentine maestro is reportedly unhappy with the situation at the Blaugrana and could move on at the end of his current deal, which expires at the end of next season.

Rivaldo, who plied his trade at Barcelona for five years, admitted that Lionel Messi could easily play in the Premier League despite entering his 30s and tipped him to reunite with former boss Pep Guardiola.

Lionel Messi can't really leave Barcelona, can he? 😭 pic.twitter.com/9GaDyoXlE4 — Goal (@goal) July 4, 2020

In an exclusive interview with Betfair, the Brazilian also expressed his sadness about Lionel Messi's potential departure.

"When Messi's contract ends he will be 34, but with his class, I think he could still easily play in Premier League. It will be sad to see him go once his contract ends."

"Despite his connection to the club, he has the right to move if he wants and reuniting with Pep Guardiola at City could be tempting, as the two of them formed a great partnership of coach and player at Barca."

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Lionel Messi has grown disgruntled with life at Barcelona, as off-field issues continue to take their toll on the club. The 33-year-old's current deal runs out next summer and Barcelona are sweating over their talisman's contractual situation.

"Barcelona could convince Lionel Messi to stay," says Rivaldo

Rivaldo won the Ballon d'Or in 1999 with Barcelona

Rivaldo won two La Liga titles and the Ballon d'Or with the Catalan giants and etched his name into Barcelona history. The Brazilian went on to add that Lionel Messi could change his mind and agree to sign an extension in the coming months.

"Perhaps Barcelona could also try to convince him to stay by signing a coach he likes to change his mind, there are rumours about Flamengo's coach Jorge Jesus joining, he has a good approach to football, and who knows, that could be a boost for Messi to stay."

Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona on a free transfer next summer if he fails to put pen to paper on an extension.

The diminutive Argentine has been tipped to move to the Premier League and reunite with Guardiola, under whose tutelage he made a name for himself as the best player in the world.

Currently, Barcelona and Lionel Messi are embroiled in a thrilling title race with Real Madrid. The Catalans are four points behind their arch-rivals and are running out of time to rescue their faltering title defence.

Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo as the only active players to reach 700 goals.



GOAT era. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/17r29yT6cl — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 30, 2020

The likes of Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez have failed to support Lionel Messi up front, due to which the Argentine has carried on the goalscoring burden almost single-handedly at times.

Barcelona cannot afford to lose Lionel Messi, who has been their talisman for well over a decade now. The 33-year-old has been in sublime form this season and will need to be at his best if the Catalans are to stand a realistic chance of retaining their La Liga crown.

