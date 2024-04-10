Lionel Messi equals record previously held by golf legend Tiger Woods

Argentine star Lionel Messi, who has always been known for breaking and making records, has just made another one to level with golf legend Tiger Woods.

The former Barcelona forward has been nominated for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year for his first season with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. The nomination marks his eighth for this award. The only other sportsperson to have this record is Woods.

Laureus shared the news on their official X account. The post read:

"Exceptional Eight An incredible record of nominations for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award, now held by two greats - Lionel Messi and Tiger Woods."

Lionel Messi won the 2023 Leagues Cup with Inter Miami and was named the best player in the tournament. He joined the MLS club in the summer of 2023 and thus could not play the full season which usually begins in March.

Erling Haaland, who had a great season and won a treble with Manchester City, has also been nominated for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award. The other nominees include American track and field athlete Noah Lyles, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, Swedish-American track and field athlete Mondo Duplantis, and Belgian-Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are third in MLS

Inter Miami are currently third in Major League Soccer with 12 points in eight matches. Table-toppers New York Red Bulls have 14 points in seven matches. Even though Philadelphia Union have the same points as Messi's side, they rank second for their higher goal difference and have two more matches to play.

Inter Miami will play against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, April 13, in the league.

On Wednesday, April 10, the MLS club will face C.F. Monterrey in the second leg of the quarter-final of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The first leg ended in a 2-1 loss for Inter Miami. Lionel Messi, who did not play, was reportedly involved in a heated exchange with Monterrey's coaching staff after the match as they suggested biased officiating ahead of the game.

