Lionel Messi free kick stats: Total number of free-kick goals scored for PSG, Barcelona and Argentina by the 7 time Ballon d'Or winner 

Lionel Messi has scored a total of 60 free-kick goals in his career so far. Out of those sixty free-kick goals, fifty have come for Barcelona, nine for Argentina, and one for current club PSG.

The Argentine superstar broke his free-kick duck at PSG by scoring a fantastic goal against Nice last weekend (October 1). Considered to be one of the greatest free-kick takers of all time, Lionel Messi's tally of 60 free-kick goals is the highest for any active footballer at the moment.

He has scored 2 free-kick goals more than long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has managed to find the back of the net 58 times from free-kicks so far in his legendary career.

Lionel Messi has scored some incredible free-kick goals over the years. Capable of curling the ball over the wall or striking it with power and beating the goalkeeper for pace, Messi's set-piece speciality is almost unparalleled in world football among his contemporaries.

Also read: 5 greatest free-kick takers of all time

Lionel Messi has been in brilliant form for both PSG and Argentina this season

Argentina fans will be hoping for Lionel Messi to inspire them to an elusive FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar

After struggling last season to make a huge impact at PSG, the 35-year-old superstar has started the season in stunning form for the Ligue 1 giants.

In just 12 games this season for PSG, Messi has already scored 7 goals and made 8 assists. Incredibly, his recent form for Argentina has been even better. In his last 3 games for La Albiceleste, the diminutive magician has scored an unbelievable 9 goals.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi is averaging a hat trick a game over his last three Argentina appearances 🤯 Messi is averaging a hat trick a game over his last three Argentina appearances 🤯 https://t.co/SJ7W4kE73Z

Lionel Messi could be playing his last ever FIFA World Cup at Qatar this year. With Messi in great form for both his club and country, Argentina fans will be hoping for a long awaited World Cup win next month.

Also read: "The GOAT debate is over" - Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi scores incredible freekick for Argentina in 2 goal cameo against Jamaica

LIVE POLL Q. Is Lionel Messi the best free-kick taker in world football at the moment? Yes No 0 votes so far