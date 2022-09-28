"The GOAT debate is over" - Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi scores incredible freekick for Argentina in 2 goal cameo against Jamaica

Despite starting on the bench (due to minor cold-like symptoms), Lionel Messi was the star of the show for Argentina as the South American giants secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Jamaica at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

The 7-time Ballon d'Or winner was replaced by Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez in the starting line-up. The pacy forward wasted almost no time in making an impact as he grabbed the opening goal for Argentina with a well-taken finish in the 13th minute.

Lionel Scaloni's men dominated proceedings and controlled possession throughout the match, however it was only after Lionel Messi's introduction in the 56th minute that the game sparked into life.

The PSG superstar was at his best and dictated play with his intelligent movement, dribbling and passing skills. Argentina finally got their second goal in the 86th minute with Lionel Messi driving in a spectacular shot from outside the box after taking up a bouncing ball from Giovani Lo Celso.

It only got better for Argentina and Lionel Messi fans as just three minutes later, the 'number 10' stepped up to score a brilliant freekick to make it 3-0. With this win, Argentina have now gone 35 games without a loss and are just two games away from Italy's 37 match unbeaten streak.

The South American giants are definitely one of the in-form teams heading into Qatar this year and will be determined to go all the way in what could possibly be Messi's last World Cup.

Albiceleste defender Nicolas Tagliafico highlighted the importance of Messi to the Argentina team when speaking to reporters after the game:

"Leo Messi creates his own chances, makes the team play, with his presence the rival changes, that generates, and we are grateful to have him on our side."

Their biggest competition will probably be from their continental rivals Brazil. Blessed with incredible attacking depth and with Neymar looking revitalized and in incredible form, a potential clash between Argentina and Brazil at the World Cup could be one for the ages.

For now, with Lionel Messi in sublime form for both club and country, Argentina fans will finally be hoping to end their World Cup heartache and emerge victorious at Qatar.

Best Tweets from Argentina 3-0 Jamaica as Lionel Messi grabs stunning brace

J'endking @Jendking2

Just give him the world cup already

#GOAT

#Messi𓃵 The #GOAT 𓃵 debate is over. Lionel Messi won't stop proving himself.Just give him the world cup already The #GOAT𓃵 debate is over. Lionel Messi won't stop proving himself.Just give him the world cup already#GOAT #Messi𓃵 https://t.co/q8d04qXoUe

MC @ContextMessi All 30 Nominees of Ballon D'or should be arrested immediately for a crime of getting Ranked over the best player in the world All 30 Nominees of Ballon D'or should be arrested immediately for a crime of getting Ranked over the best player in the world 🐐 https://t.co/YDQmT0gGpE

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi has 9 goals in his last 3 games for Argentina as he has now scored 90 goals for the Argentina national team. Lionel Messi has 9 goals in his last 3 games for Argentina as he has now scored 90 goals for the Argentina national team. 🐐🇦🇷 https://t.co/Pe6UxV3qW6

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi casually comes on as a substitute after having started the game on the bench with cold like symptoms, scores a goal from outside of the penalty area and minutes later scores a free kick. The GOAT. Lionel Messi casually comes on as a substitute after having started the game on the bench with cold like symptoms, scores a goal from outside of the penalty area and minutes later scores a free kick. The GOAT. 🐐🇦🇷 https://t.co/6UturDlHQD

FΛYIZ JØ @FayizjO Lionel Messi is now the 3rd highest International Goalscorer of all time!



No other South American has even scored 80.



Then Leo goes and scores 90.



#Messi Lionel Messi is now the 3rd highest International Goalscorer of all time!No other South American has even scored 80.Then Leo goes and scores 90. 🚨 Lionel Messi is now the 3rd highest International Goalscorer of all time!🚨 No other South American has even scored 80.Then Leo goes and scores 90.#Messi https://t.co/wsj6Jcuu9W

J'endking @Jendking2



2 goals in 3 minutes

2 key passes

I big chance created.

All from Bench

Leo Messi definitely doesn't belong to this earth🤯

Over and over again, I won't change my stand.



is the

𓃵 is the #GOAT Winning in styles2 goals in 3 minutes2 key passesI big chance created.All from BenchLeo Messi definitely doesn't belong to this earth🤯Over and over again, I won't change my stand. #Messi is the #Messi 𓃵 is the #GOAT Winning in styles🔥⚽⚽2 goals in 3 minutes⚡⚡2 key passes💥I big chance created.All from BenchLeo Messi definitely doesn't belong to this earth🤯Over and over again, I won't change my stand.#Messi is the #GOAT𓃵 #Messi𓃵 is the #GOAT https://t.co/BPnRxAukZQ

Lionel Messi 🔟 @la__pulga30



I don't know where football would have gone if this Alien didn't existed.



This two goals within the 30 min speaks a whole lot that why you are called as the greatest .



#messi Lionel Messi thank you for existing in this world and for the sake of football.I don't know where football would have gone if this Alien didn't existed.This two goals within the 30 min speaks a whole lot that why you are called as the greatest Lionel Messi thank you for existing in this world and for the sake of football.I don't know where football would have gone if this Alien didn't existed.This two goals within the 30 min speaks a whole lot that why you are called as the greatest 🐐👑.#messi https://t.co/OdfrWTblKQ

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide We live for nights like this – starting with a Ronaldo STINKER & his fans admitting he's washed and ending with a Leo Messi MASTERCLASS We live for nights like this – starting with a Ronaldo STINKER & his fans admitting he's washed and ending with a Leo Messi MASTERCLASS 🇦🇷🐐 https://t.co/khzcbsM6IZ

Leo @Lapulga_007 @EnzoLuca



Most goals: Messi .

Most Assist: Messi .

Most Goal Contribution: Messi .

Most passes made: Messi .

Most dribbles: Messi .

Most free kicks: Messi .

Most penalties: Ronaldo .



Thanks to both GOATS for dominating football so much .



Lmao @FOOTBAL91870698 Between 2010 and 2020:Most goals: MessiMost Assist: MessiMost Goal Contribution: MessiMost passes made: MessiMost dribbles: MessiMost free kicks: MessiMost penalties: RonaldoThanks to both GOATS for dominating football so muchLmao @EnzoLuca @FOOTBAL91870698 Between 2010 and 2020:Most goals: Messi 🇦🇷.Most Assist: Messi 🇦🇷.Most Goal Contribution: Messi 🇦🇷.Most passes made: Messi🇦🇷.Most dribbles: Messi 🇦🇷.Most free kicks: Messi 🇦🇷.Most penalties: Ronaldo 🇵🇹.Thanks to both GOATS for dominating football so much 🐐.Lmao 😭😭😭

Revenant @HereHeIsAgain



Leo Messi

Appearances - 13

Goals - 10

Assists - 8

G+A - 18



Cristiano Ronaldo

Appearances - 10

Goals - 1

Assists - 1

G+A - 2



KARMA is real. Stats this season for club and country:Leo MessiAppearances - 13Goals - 10Assists - 8G+A - 18Cristiano RonaldoAppearances - 10Goals - 1Assists - 1G+A - 2KARMA is real. Stats this season for club and country:Leo Messi 🇦🇷Appearances - 13Goals - 10Assists - 8G+A - 18Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹Appearances - 10Goals - 1Assists - 1G+A - 2KARMA is real. https://t.co/htxettgjkd

Shashwat/Thomas Müller stan🦦🔴⚪️ @Shashwat2410 We’re finally reaching the point where the pointless arguments between messi and Ronaldo fans must stop and they should sit down and appreciate their last few years, they’re slowing down, it’s time to accept it, I think Ronaldo fans have already realised that We’re finally reaching the point where the pointless arguments between messi and Ronaldo fans must stop and they should sit down and appreciate their last few years, they’re slowing down, it’s time to accept it, I think Ronaldo fans have already realised that

🆎 @abdullahAB17_ Messi played for 35 minutes and in that time he scored twice the goals Ronaldo has scored in the season and its almost October. Messi played for 35 minutes and in that time he scored twice the goals Ronaldo has scored in the season and its almost October. https://t.co/MThJbhesWx

