"Lionel Messi had a great team around him" - David James explains why Erling Haaland deserves 2023 Ballon d'Or

David James reckons Manchester City's Erling Haaland deserves to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi.

Haaland, 23, and Messi, 36, are the heavy favorites to win the France Football award next month. The latter appears to be leading the race following his incredible 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner won the World Cup for the first time in his career by captaining Argentina to glory in Qatar. He bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games and also received the Golden Ball award.

However, Haaland has quickly become a sensation at Etihad, scoring goals for fun. He bagged 36 goals in just 35 league games last season, finishing with the Golden Boot and becoming the first player to score this many goals in a single season. The former Borussia Dortmund superstar also impressed in the UEFA Champions League, finishing as top scorer with 12 goals in 11 games. His arrival at City led to the Cityzens becoming treble winners.

Some argue that Haaland's game just revolves around him scoring goals. They suggest that Lionel Messi's World Cup performance overshadows the Norweigan's exploits last season but James disagrees. The former City goalkeeper told Sky Sports:

"To say that he only scores goals and none of them were particularly great, I mean the guy was phenomenal last year, winning the treble, only Manchester United have done that in English history. Yes, he didn't win the World Cup but every time he went on the pitch everyone expected him to score. What kind of season do you need to win a Ballon d'Or? "

James continued by insisting that Lionel Messi's triumph with Argentina in Qatar came as he was part of a great team. He namedropped the likes of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and midfield duo Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul:

"(Messi) had a great team around him. He has one of the best goalkeepers in the world in Martinez, the likes of Mac Allister and De Paul. They did play very well but that was in the winter, what Haaland did throughout the course of the year was fantastic."

Some may argue that Haaland too had a glittering squad to help him in his debut season at the Etihad. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, and John Stones also shined alongside the Norweigan. Fans will learn whether Lionel Messi or Haaland have won the Ballon d'Or on October 30. The Argentine great is trying for his eighth and he is the current record holder with seven to his name.

Lionel Messi downplayed his desire to win an eighth Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi has won the award seven times.

Lionel Messi has accomplished everything there in football after winning his first World Cup last year. The Inter Miami superstar has shown his humility in the months that have passed, preferring to concentrate on the team aspect of the sport.

The legendary Argentine alluded to this when he was asked about the chance to win the Ballon d'Or this year. He said that his World Cup triumph was the greatest prize:

"Does Ballon d’Or matter to me? No, at this stage in my life, it is no longer important to me. I’ve always said, the individual prizes are not what matters to me, but the collective ones are the most important to me. The most important prize at the moment is the World Cup. This is the greatest prize for me."

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021. However, the four-time Champions League winner wasn't even nominated in the 30-man shortlist last year.

He somewhat failed to hit the heights that preceded him at Barcelona when he moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. His first season at the Parc des Princes saw him score 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 games across competitions.