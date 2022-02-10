Lionel Messi was the 'happiest' PSG player after UCL re-draw set up Real Madrid clash: Reports

PSG forward Lionel Messi was reportedly the happiest player after his side drew long-time rivals Real Madrid in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The Argentine, who spent 16 years at Real Madrid's rivals Barcelona, will continue his storied rivalry with Los Blancos when he is expected to line up against Carlo Ancelotti's men for the Paris side on February 15.

ABC reported that the Argentine striker was in a joyous mood at the prospect of facing Real Madrid and eliminating them from this year's tournament.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra | PSG's players are firmly convinced they will "destroy" Real Madrid. Leo Messi was the happiest person after the draw while Sergio Ramos couldn't believe how happy his teammates were. | PSG's players are firmly convinced they will "destroy" Real Madrid. Leo Messi was the happiest person after the draw while Sergio Ramos couldn't believe how happy his teammates were. @abc_deportes 🚨| PSG's players are firmly convinced they will "destroy" Real Madrid. Leo Messi was the happiest person after the draw while Sergio Ramos couldn't believe how happy his teammates were. @abc_deportes

There have been some memorable past encounters in the UEFA Champions League between Lionel Messi and Real Madrid, with the attacker coming out on top in their 2011 semi-final affair, scoring twice as Barcelona won 3-1 on aggregate.

PSG fans will be hoping the forward is in a similar mood and form when they take on the current La Liga leaders.

Will PSG's Lionel Messi cause more heartbreak for Real Madrid?

Lionel Messi has an incredible record against Real Madrid. The player has come up against Los Blancos 45 times during his career and has been a thorn in the team's side on many occasions.

In 45 games played between the Barca legend and Madrid, the 34-year-old has an incredible 26 goals and 14 assists. PSG will be hoping that the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner once again turns on the magic and helps his side progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Messi's form for PSG this season has been questionable. In Ligue 1, the Argentine has only registered 2 goals in 13 appearances. His most recent goal being a delightful chip against Lille on Sunday night.

In the Champions League, however, the striker has been at his best. In 5 appearances for PSG, he has scored five goals, which is a great return for a side that encountered tournament favorites Manchester City in a competitive group.

PSG vs Real Madrid promises to be a fascinating affair. With the history of Lionel Messi's rivalry with the La Liga leaders only adding to the story, it will be interesting to see which side progress to the quarter-finals.

