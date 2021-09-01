Lionel Messi height in cm: How tall is the PSG star?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi is exactly 170 cms tall. Despite his diminutive frame, Lionel Messi has tormented opponents at will. The 34-year-old has won a record six Ballon d'Or awards in his illustrious career.

Messi might be short in physical height but his impact on this sport is gargantuan. Unreal. 💀 pic.twitter.com/OaFUH7mExG — S. (@Frenkenbauer21) August 26, 2021

After leaving Barcelona on a heartbreaking transfer this summer, Lionel Messi is now focused on helping PSG achieve their lofty ambitions. The Ligue 1 club are desperate to win the Champions League this season. PSG will also be considering winning the league as non-negotiable despite finishing as runner-up behind Lille during the 2020-21 campaign.

In addition to the blockbuster signing of Lionel Messi, PSG have also recruited both Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfers. Achraf Hakimi is another notable signing, while Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes made the switch to PSG on loan with the option to buy on deadline day.

Lionel Messi sets record on PSG debut

During his first ever appearance for PSG, Lionel Messi shattered the record for French football viewership in Spain. Over two million viewers tuned in from Spain to watch Messi mark his debut for PSG after coming off the bench against Reims last weekend.

Understandably, PSG's 2-0 win over Reims turned out to be the most-watched French football game ever in Spain. Lionel Messi came on as a substitute for Neymar during the second half of the game, where Kylian Mbappe netted a brace to seal the win.

Lionel Messi's debut for PSG was the most-watched French football match to ever air in Spain, averaging over 2 million viewers🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/V9CVyYgAwQ — The Football Arena (@thefootyarena) August 31, 2021

With Mbappe's switch to Real Madrid failing to materialize on deadline day, PSG fans are eagerly awaiting Lionel Messi and Neymar to wreak havoc alongside the Frenchman.

Undoubtedly, the trio boasts the quality to become the most ruthless attacking partnership in world football. PSG will be hoping they can rely extensively on their front-three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe to go all the way in all competitions.

As things stand, PSG currently sit at the summit of the Ligue 1 table. Notably, they are also the only side left in the French top-flight with a 100 per cent record. PSG return to action on September 11 against third-placed Clermont Foot at the Parc des Princes.

Just four days later, Lionel Messi is expected to make his Champions League debut against Club Brugge. The Ligue 1 giants have been drawn alongside the likes of Manchester City, RB Leipzig and Brugge in Group A of the competition.

