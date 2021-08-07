Lionel Messi inching closer to PSG move - Reports 

Lionel Messi has reportedly chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain after pondering over his exit from FC Barcelona.

If the latest update from Mohamed Bouhafsi is to be believed, Messi is set to move to the French capital after what has been an astounding turnaround of events in Catalonia.

Apparently, the Ligue 1 powerhouse has decided to offer Messi a two-year deal with an option to extend, as they are in line to accommodate his wages and complexities.

The PSG cloakroom is understandably delighted, ahead of a reported meeting with Messi's agent, Jorge Messi. PSG have fastened the pace of their discussions and are hopeful of completing the transfer at the start of next week.

After the news left many round-mouthed, it was certain that a financially powerful club such as Manchester City or PSG would open talks with Messi's entourage. The latter are keen on snapping up the poster boy of football, whilst the Premier League champions remain quiet following the acquisition of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Paris Saint-Germain have been the only club to approach Leo and Jorge Messi directly since Thursday evening - not using intermediary. Dressing room also ‘convinced’ that Leo’s coming. 🚨🇦🇷 #Messi



PSG contract proposal will include an option to extend the agreement until 2024. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2021

As per Sportskeeda's expert columnist Fabrizio Romano, PSG and the dressing room are confident of landing Messi. With Mauricio Pochettino - Messi's compatriot - and Neymar pushing for the transfer, it is understood that the move is imminent.

Earlier today, despite outside belief that Messi could re-sign a fresh contract on different terms at Barcelona, the club president conceded:

“I spoke with Jorge Messi and Leo in the last hours, there’s no chance to continue together. We can’t go through because of the financial regulations, very sad but that’s it. New era."

Explaining the details of the collapsed deal, he further stated:

“We had an agreement with Messi to sign a five-years contract but paying him two years salary. Leo agreed the contract, it was accepted. We were convinced it was a good agreement for Financial Fair Play but, it wasn’t allowed by La Liga."

Could Lionel Messi's transfer be the greatest window ever for PSG?

Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi are poised to reunite at PSG

Having already signed Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gini Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi, the addition of Lionel Messi could turn this into the greatest-ever transfer window for PSG.

With an attack consisting of Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, PSG are set to become the most feared attacking unit in the world.

As far as Barcelona are concerned, one of the greatest eras of the club has surely ended with the departure of Messi.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh