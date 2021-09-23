Lionel Messi injury update: Will PSG forward play against Montpellier? 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi missed the 2-1 win over Metz on Wednesday due to a knee injury. And if reports are to be believed, PSG could be set to lose out on his services again when they face Montpellier in their next Ligue 1 clash on Saturday.

Lionel Messi, who was substituted for only the 17th time in his senior club career against Lyon last weekend, reportedly felt pain in his left knee after the game. Initial scans revealed the Argentine suffered a bone contusion. Such injuries are caused by the impact on the area and may even result in internal bleeding. However, the said conditions would only come to light until days after the initial blow.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Lionel Messi will miss PSG's game against Metz tomorrow night after an MRI scan revealed bone bruising on his left knee 🤕 Lionel Messi will miss PSG's game against Metz tomorrow night after an MRI scan revealed bone bruising on his left knee 🤕

Spanish medical outlet Mejor con Salud have now claimed the injury could be more serious than PSG initially feared. According to the report, Lionel Messi could now be forced to spend further time on the sidelines before returning to action. It also states the injury may have been picked up during Argentina's clash against Venezuela earlier this month.

As things stand, PSG are expected to conduct another scan on Lionel Messi. Irrespective of that, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is not expected to be involved against Montpellier.

PSG also face Manchester City in the Champions League next week, meaning the extended absence of Lionel Messi could hurt their ambitions in Group A. Notably, the Ligue 1 giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Brugge in their opening game in the Champions League last week.

Lionel Messi has endured a slow start at PSG

Since leaving Barcelona for PSG this summer, Lionel Messi has had to deal with multiple setbacks in Paris. The 34-year-old made his debut off the bench against Reims and had very little impact. Much was expected of Lionel Messi when he started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League last week.

However, a resolute display from Club Brugge ensured PSG had a forgetful outing. Lionel Messi cut a frustrated figure again when PSG faced Lyon in Ligue 1 last weekend. He even refused to shake hands with Mauricio Pochettino after being replaced in the game.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums 🗣️ Pochettino on Messi's substitution:



“These are decisions we make for the team. Everyone knows that we have very great players, we have to make choices. Sometimes it may appeal, other times a little less. After the match Messi told me he was fine, in private. ” 🗣️ Pochettino on Messi's substitution:



“These are decisions we make for the team. Everyone knows that we have very great players, we have to make choices. Sometimes it may appeal, other times a little less. After the match Messi told me he was fine, in private. ” https://t.co/hn1eYDfJER

With the news of Lionel Messi's injury eventually breaking to the public, Pochettino was forgiven for his actions. PSG fans will be hoping the diminutive Argentine can return to action soon, especially considering the fixtures that are coming up for them.

