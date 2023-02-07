Lionel Messi joins PSG teammate Neymar in becoming the only 2 players to achieve incredible feat so far this season

Lionel Messi helped Paris Saint-Germain to a come-from-behind win over Toulouse at Parc de Princes on Saturday, February 4.

Visitors took the lead through a Branco Van den Boomen free-kick before Achraf Hakimi brought PSG back on level terms. In the absence of both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Messi ran the show and secured his team all three points by scoring the winning goal from long range close to the hour mark.

The 35-year-old has been in sublime form for the French giants this season and has racked up 14 goals and as many assists in 23 appearances across competitions.

Messi's goal against Toulouse saw him become only the second player after teammate Neymar to register 10 goals and as many assists in league matches across the top five leagues this season.

The only two players to have ever posted 20+ goals and 20+ assists in one season are Henry and Messi, and the Argentine is on course to achieve the feat once again, this time with his PSG teammate Neymar.

With Mbappe expected to miss PSG's Round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich on February 14, the club will turn to Messi and the returning Neymar as they look to keep their hopes of a maiden Champions League title alive.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier calls for PSG players to help Lionel Messi in defensive duties

Christophe Galtier has exempted Lionel Messi from defensive duties.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has stated that Lionel Messi was exempt from defensive duties on the pitch and has called for the Argentine's teammates to work hard to give him freedom on the pitch.

Speaking to the media after the win, Galtier praised Messi and said:

“Lionel Messi was a very important engine, like his goal and the situations he created. I ask the team to play for Leo and work for him. He must be exempted from certain tasks."

He added that the team must do what it takes to allow the Argentinian to create opportunities, saying:

"His partners must redouble their efforts to recover and create movement so that he distils passes, which are so rare in today's football, in such small spaces."

