Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and more: 2023 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World XI announced as 6 Man City stars feature

The trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland have been named among the FIFPro Men's World XI after their stellar performances. The three men, finalists for FIFA's The Best Men's Player of the Year award, have headlined multiple individual awards for 2023.

The FIFPro World XI is the award solely organised for players by their fellow players from all over the world in recognition of their efforts. The list is composed of a goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards, with the last spot going to the player with the next most votes.

Argentina and Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi made history as he became the first player to be named in the World XI for 17 consecutive years. He was joined by French superstar Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City ace Erling Haaland.

The Inter Miami star had a memorable year with PSG, Argentina, and Inter Miami, winning the Ligue 1 and Leagues Cup trophies. Mbappé enjoyed a hugely successful year with Paris Saint-Germain and France. The 25-year-old became his club's best goalscorer ever with 238 goals in 235 games. He also won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with eight goals.

Meanwhile, Manchester City's goal machine broke the goalscoring record in the Premier League with 36 goals and led them to the treble. The Norwegian led a delegation of six players from the club that claimed the treble last season.

The likes of Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, and Kyle Walker joined the 23-year-old on the list. The absence of Rodri from the list came as a huge shock to many due to his dominant showings from midfield.

Messi, Haaland, Mbappé headline FIFPro World XI

The full squad consists of a goalkeeper, three defenders, and three midfielders. Here is the XI in full:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Bernardo Silva, Jude Bellingham, Kevin De Bruyne

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Jr.