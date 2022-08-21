Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe or Neymar Jr: Who is PSG's first-choice penalty taker against Lille?

According to reliable journalist Saber Desfarges (via GFFN), Kylian Mbappe will be Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) designated penalty taker for the Ligue 1 clash against Lille. The topic came under heated debate last week after PSG's 5-2 win against Montpellier, as Mbappe missed a penalty in the first half at the Parc des Princes.

However, in the second half, PSG were awarded another penalty, which was taken and converted by Neymar. The Ligue 1 champions went on to win the game comfortably, but Mbappe was visibly agitated throughout the game and was even spotted throwing his hands up when he failed to get the ball from Vitinha, who opted to pass the ball to Messi instead.

After the incident, PSG coach Christophe Galtier addressed the media and confirmed that Mbappe was the designated penalty taker for the game. He said:

“The hierarchy changes depending on who is on the pitch. Kylian number two shooter in this match against Montpellier. Neymar number two shooter in this one. Nothing happened on this penalty [the second penalty], there was a discussion and Neymar felt good [to take it].”

“There can be Messi and Ramos as a shooter as well. There is the preparation for the match and what is decided must be respected. Then there is the situation of the match, and it is up to the players to be smart depending on the situation. The situation of giving a gift to a partner or stepping aside to give him confidence.”

Much like what was the case for the Montpellier clash, Mbappe has been confirmed as PSG's penalty taker for this game and it'll be interesting to see how the situation transpires.

Get French Football News @GFFN PSG XI v Lille: Donnarumma - Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes - Neymar, Mbappé, Messi. PSG XI v Lille: Donnarumma - Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes - Neymar, Mbappé, Messi.

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe start together for PSG against Lille

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

The star-studded front three of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar will lead the line once again this week as PSG look to move past a tumultuous week. Results on the pitch have been good for the Parisian giants, but speculation surrounding his attacking trident have dominated the back pages, with rumors of a potential divide in the squad emerging.

Get French Football News @GFFN Lille XI vs PSG: Jardim - Diakité, Fonte (c), Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, Ismaily - André, Gomes, Yazici, Bamba - David. Lille XI vs PSG: Jardim - Diakité, Fonte (c), Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, Ismaily - André, Gomes, Yazici, Bamba - David.

Galtier has done well to silence those claims, but can PSG's front-three put behind the episode against Montpellier to return to their destructive best? Only time will tell.

