Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe’s old comments on Chelsea player Mason Mount resurfaces ahead of Manchester United transfer

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has company as far as Chelsea star Mason Mount's admirers are concerned.

Former Paris Saint-Germain teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have previously expressed their fondness for the young midfielder. Their comments about the player have resurfaced ahead of Mount's move to Manchester United.

Speaking in an interview about the top young talents with the greatest potential in 2020, Messi said (via Sports Bible):

"Having watched him play he has the potential to be one of the best."

On the other hand, PSG's World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe said:

"Mason Mount, because he is a superb player that we don't yet know much about."

Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday (June 3) that the 24-year-old midfielder is undergoing his medical as he gets closer to becoming a Manchester United player. The Red Devils paid Chelsea a reported fee of £55 million, with £5 million in add-ons, to bring Mount to Old Trafford.

The England international has signed a five-year deal that will keep him in Manchester until 2028, with the option of extending his stay by an additional year. Although Mount's days at Stamford Bridge are coming to a close, the midfielder has given the fans lots to cherish.

In his 195 appearances for the club, he scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists across all competitions. The youngster won three major trophies with his boyhood club, including the UEFA Champions League in 2021, among others.

"The history of Chelsea is to win and be at the top" - Pochettino speaks ahead of his return to Premier League

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as the boss of the Blues.

The Argentine has been without work since he left Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2022. The 51-year-old has already spent five years in London, during which he led Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019.

Pochettino will replace Frank Lampard, who was named interim boss of The Blues after the club decided to sack Graham Potter last season.

Speaking in an interview for the club, Pochettino said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"It was easy to say yes to Chelsea. We'll work hard, play in a way the fans can enjoy football. The history of Chelsea is to win and be at the top. We can’t have up and downs. In the last 10, 12, 15 years, Chelsea is the greatest team in England."

