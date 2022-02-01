"Lionel Messi leaves his mark and his shadow" - Gonzalo Higuain reveals club where PSG star would have a 'phenomenal' retirement

Former Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has had his say on where he feels Argentine legend Lionel Messi should retire. Higuain shared his thoughts during an interview the star granted to TyC Sports from Miami where he is awaiting the resumption of the MLS season.

The Argentine striker admitted the matter rested in Messi’s hands, saying:

"That's in Lionel's head, I think they're going to drive him crazy here, there are a lot of Latino offspring here. Where he walks, Messi leaves his mark and his shadow but I think they are going to drive him crazy here. If he decides to come and retire here. it would be a phenomenon. But it's a decision that falls to him.”

The former Napoli marksman is enjoying his time in America, where he has scored 13 goals for inter Miami in 39 appearances. Higuain also mentioned that playing alongside his brother for the team has helped his form and confidence in the twilight of his career.

Lionel Messi, also 34 years old like Higuain, is currently plying his trade in France’s Ligue 1. The Argentine maestro has struggled to find form in his domestic league, managing just one goal since he joined PSG. Messi has flourished more in the Champions League and could guide PSG to their first-ever UCL trophy.

Lionel Messi and PSG have been knocked out of the Coupe de France by OGC Nice

The Argentine maestro was in action for the French giants against Nice. Struggling to score against their less powerful opponents, PSG were unable to stop the game from going to penalties.

While it was Lionel Messi who scored the first penalty for PSG, 18-year-old Xavi Simons missed his chance and the Parisians were eliminated from the competition. This is Messi's first-ever penalty shootout with PSG and it will be painful for the star to have lost it.

With their match against Real Madrid approaching, the Argentine star will want his teammates on top of their game.

