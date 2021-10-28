Lionel Messi misses PSG training ahead of Lille clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi opted to sit out of training this morning ahead of the Ligue 1 clash against Lille on Friday. The Argentine played the entirety of the 0-0 draw against Marseille last Sunday and, as such, the news of him missing training has come as a surprise to many.

At the time of writing, there has yet to be any clarity on whether Lionel Messi is nursing an injury. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino is expected to shed some light on the latest developments during his pre-match press conference later today. Notably, Kylian Mbappe also missed the training session held this morning.

Lionel Messi has netted three goals in the Champions League for PSG. However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to break his duck in Ligue 1. The meeting with defending champions Lille could be the ideal platform for Lionel Messi to grab his first league goal for the club.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Both Mbappé & Messi are not present in PSG’s training session ahead of the game vs Lille tomorrow. Both Mbappé & Messi are not present in PSG’s training session ahead of the game vs Lille tomorrow. https://t.co/sqsvs0Gkju

But as things stand, it remains to be seen whether Lionel Messi can take to the field for PSG during their crucial Ligue 1 encounter. Lille are languishing in 10th place in the league table, while PSG have a seven-point lead at the top despite their draw against Marseille.

Lionel Messi could become PSG's first Ballon d'Or winner

Since completing his move to PSG, Lionel Messi may not have hit his lofty standards. Irrespective of that, the 34-year-old is still one of the leading candidates to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Due to his incredible individual season at Barcelona and Copa America triumph with Argentina, Lionel Messi is tipped to win the award for a record-extending seventh time. If he ends up lifting the accolade come November 29, it will also be the first time a PSG player wins the Ballon d'Or.

Ballon d'or tracker @ballondortracke 🚨 Ballon D'or 2021 Leaked



Messi is the winner, 7th time for him. 🚨 Ballon D'or 2021 LeakedMessi is the winner, 7th time for him. https://t.co/1J5yvo7XDO

In addition to Lionel Messi, star forwards Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema are also in the running for the prestigious award. Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho is also a dark horse in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Notably, Lionel Messi, along with Cristiano Ronaldo, holds the record for the highest number of appearances (13) in the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist.

Edited by Nived Zenith

LIVE POLL Q. Can PSG win against Lille without Lionel Messi? Yes No 0 votes so far