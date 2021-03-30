Lionel Messi names the Barcelona signing that would persuade him to sign a contract extension - Reports

Lionel Messi has reportedly requested Barcelona to sign Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero. The Premier League club announced today that Aguero will be leaving when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Aguero is Manchester City's all-time top goalscorer with 257 goals in 384 appearances, but the Argentine has been used sparingly by Pep Guardiola this season. The 32-year old has had his troubles with injuries and has played only 14 times for the club across all competitions.

According to Football Insider, Barcelona are keen on bringing the Argentine hitman to the club in order to team him up with his compatriot Lionel Messi. The Barcelona man shares a close friendship with Aguero, having played together for Argentina.

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta is reportedly ready to make a move for Aguero in a bid to keep Lionel Messi at the club. Laporta has made it clear that the club's number one priority will be to extend Messi's contract before the summer. A deal for Aguero would, therefore, go a long way in convincing Messi to stay at the club.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero have assisted each other a total of 15 times during their time with the Argentina national team.



Aguero himself would prefer a move back to Spain, but the Argentine is also being pursued by the likes of Juventus and PSG. In fact, PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino believes that signing the Argentine could be key in bringing Lionel Messi to the club in the summer.

Lionel Messi likely to stay at Barcelona

Lionel Messi seems content at the club

Last summer, it looked inevitable that Lionel Messi would be leaving Barcelona once his contract expired at the end of the season. The Argentine seemed fed up of the club's hierarchy and put in a transfer request to leave the club.

Barcelona were quick to reject Messi's request, which left the Argentine disgruntled heading into the season. This was reflected in both Messi's and Barcelona's performances, as both parties struggled to find form earlier this season.

But now, it seems that Lionel Messi is much happier at the club, and is currently the top scorer in La Liga with 23 goals in 26 games. Barcelona are also in great form, having been unbeaten in the league throughout 2021. Ronald Koeman's side is currently 2nd in La Liga, only four points behind the top-placed Atletico Madrid.

The appointment of Joan Laporta as the club president has also gone a long way in convincing Messi to stay at the club, as the Argentine has always been his supporter. It now seems like Messi is content with staying at Barcelona, and signing Aguero might just seal the deal.

