Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe set to wear brand-new PSG third kit against Brest as Ligue 1 giants unveil stunning shirt designed by Nike 

Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe and co will wear Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s third kit in the Parisians' Ligue 1 clash against Brest on Saturday (September 10).

Yesterday, the club introduced their third kit, made by Nike, which features PSG's traditional colours - red, white and blue - but inverted from their first kit. The white shirt has a blue strip in the middle with red borders on the strip.

In a statement released during the kit's unveiling, the club said:

"Designed as a contrast to the home shirt unveiled in June, the Parisian third kit drew on one of the club's most emblematic shirt designs. For the first time, the white shirt has a vertical blue band down the middle, edged in red."

The kit will likely feature in their clash against Brest at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians will look to continue their brilliant form so far this season.

Neymar, Mbappe and Messi have been prolific this campaign, helping the Parisians win six of their seven games across competitions so far this season, drawing one.

Messi has scored four goals and provided six assists in eight games. Mbappe has contributed nine goals in six games so far. Neymar, meanwhile, has been the most prolific of the three, registering nine goals and seven assists in eight games.

One of Neymar, Mbappe or Messi could be rested by PSG against Brest

New manager Christophe Galtier has hinted that one of the superstar trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe could be rested for the team's Ligue clash against Brest.

All of Europe's top clubs are dealing with a jam-packed schedule because of the FIFA World Cup in November, as they play three games every week.

Galtier rested Neymar in PSG's 3-0 win over Nantes in their previous Ligue 1 clash last weekend. He was brought on as a substitute in the 63rd minute for Mbappe. However, the superstar trio started in the 2-1 win over Juventus in the Parisians' UEFA Champions League opener on Tuesday (September 6).

Galtier could rest one of them against Brest. When asked in a press conference if all three would be rested, the French manager said (via RMC Sport):

"No."

When asked if one of the three could be rested, he said:

"It's possible."

PSG will face Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Wednesday (September 14) after their game against Brest.

