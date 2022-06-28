Lionel Messi offers rare insight into personal life with video of wife Antonela Roccuzzo partying while on holiday 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has offered a rare glimpse into his personal life by sharing a video of his wife Antonela Roccuzzo partying while on holiday.

A video shared on his Instagram story shows the legendary forward's wife Roccuzzo dancing while Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez is also seen:

Messi, 34, is set to link up with his PSG teammates for pre-season in the coming weeks.

The Parisians travel to Japan for a friendly against Kawasaki at the Japan National Stadium on July 20. Meanwhile, the former Barcelona star has been enjoying the off-season, celebrating his 35th birthday on June 24.

Messi has been with his wife Roccuzzo for many years, marrying her in 2017, having fallen in love with her at the age of just nine (per Hola). The couple have three children - Thiago (9), Matteo (6) and Ciro (4). The PSG star has attributed his drive in the game to his family, telling TyC Sports:

"After having won the Copa America, I was thinking about them. I knew the happiness they felt at that moment, just as I experienced it and transmitted it. I continue to play for them, my children, my wife."

Lionel Messi on difficulties adapting to Paris following Barcelona

Messi arrived in Paris last summer,

Lionel Messi seemed like he would see out his career at Barcelona, given the extraordinary success the legendary forward had at the Camp Nou. He scored 672 goals, won four UEFA Champions League titles, ten La Liga titles and six Ballon d'Or wins.

The Argentinian legend became a Barcelona icon throughout his 17 seasons in Catalonia. However, due to financial problems hitting the Blaugrana, the veteran forward was not offered a new contract last summer.

Lionel Messi joined Ligue 1 giants PSG on a free transfer. However, he has taken his time adapting to life in the French capital after many years at Barcelona. He told the aforementioned TyC Sports:

"In Barcelona, (I) had teammates who (I) had been playing alongside them for many years, and they knew me by heart. This was all new to me. On top of that, I started the league late because I arrived late at the club, then I had a knock on my knee that kept me on my feet for a while. and between one thing and another, it wouldn't finish starting. I couldn't play three or four games in a row.

He added:

"The holidays came, and I said: 'Well, after this I'll start a new year. I'm going to arrive with all the batteries. I'm going to change. It's over (with) the adaptation', and Covid caught me".

433 @433 squad and old friends showed up to celebrate Messi's birthday The wholesquad and old friends showed up to celebrate Messi's birthday The whole 🇦🇷 squad and old friends showed up to celebrate Messi's birthday 🎂 https://t.co/X5Vup9SW6m

The 35-year-old made 34 appearances during his debut season at the Parc des Princes, scoring 11 goals and contributing 15 assists.

