"Lionel Messi is the only one guaranteed" - Angel Di Maria speaks about Argentina's 2022 World Cup squad and his future 

Angel Di Maria has claimed that Lionel Messi is the only player to be guaranteed a spot in Argentina's FIFA World Cup squad later this year.

The South American giants are among the favourites for the Qatar tournament, which begins in November. They will aim to become the first non-European team to lift the trophy since Brazil in 2002.

Argentina have enjoyed an outstanding 12 months as they claimed their first major trophy since 1993 last year with victory in the Copa America. They then thrashed European champions Italy 3-0 earlier this summer at Wembley Stadium in La Finalissima.

La Albiceleste are among the favourites to win football's biggest international tournament.

Amidst the anticipation for the tournament, Di Maria has claimed that the competition to get into the squad has never been higher. The 34-year-old was asked by TNT Sports about his chances of going to a fourth World Cup this winter.

The attacking-midfielder stated (as quoted by GOAL):

"The only one who is already in is [Lionel Messi]. Four months from now you just don't know, I have to change my club, adapt again, play and feel good and that makes a lot of difference."

Note that Di Maria is looking for a new club this summer with his contract expiring at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Qatar showpiece is almost certainly Messi's last chance to claim the one major prize that has elluded him throughout his career. He has fallen short on four occasions previously.

The Argentina captain will be hoping to improve on a difficult debut campaign for PSG last season. He scored just six times in 26 Ligue 1 appearances after joining the Parisians from Barcelona last summer.

Where will Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Angel Di Maria play next

The former Manchester United playmaker is searching for a new club after seven successful seasons at PSG. He found his opportunities limited in the previous campaign, making 31 appearances in all competitions.

Di Maria has been strongly linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus (via Football Italia). His next move will be strongly influenced by his ability to play at the World Cup.

The Argentina international, who has earned 122 caps, told TNT Sports in the aforementioned interview:

"Juventus are the biggest club in Italy and one of the teams interested in me. Right now I am thinking things through, but I am focused on my holidays and family. Barcelona are one of the best teams in the world and I have always had to play against them!"

Di Maria will hope to get some regular playing time next season to retain his place in Argentina's World Cup squad.

