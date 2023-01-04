Lionel Messi could overtake Cristiano Ronaldo in Instagram earnings after 2022 FIFA World Cup success with Argentina

Lionel Messi could overtake his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of Instagram earnings after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, as per The Daily Mail.

Lionel Messi has been seen endorsing a number of brands since leading Argentina to the the 2022 FIFA World Cup on 18 December.

During this time, he has promoted Budweiser beer, Call of Duty, eFootball video games, energy drink Gatorade, crypto exchange Bitget and artificial eyewear firm Orcam.

The Argentine superstar has been approached by several other brands for paid partnerships to capitalize on his World Cup glory.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Lionel Messi has bagged £9 million in Instagram earnings since World Cup glory.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward currently has a total of 414 million followers on Instagram and the number keeps increasing.

Meanwhile, Messi's biggest rival Cristiano Ronaldo has not posted a single paid partnership post since Portugal crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Hussain Rasheed 🇲🇻🇵🇸 @KokkianoK There will probably be no more duels between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in Europe. The most epic rivalry of all-time has come to an end. It was beautiful while it lasted. How happy they made us.



Forever grateful to the GOATs. There will probably be no more duels between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in Europe. The most epic rivalry of all-time has come to an end. It was beautiful while it lasted. How happy they made us.Forever grateful to the GOATs. https://t.co/tT6MlKijT0

The Portugal international is the most followed person on Instagram with a total of 528 million followers and is also the top-earning Instagram celebrity.

However, Lionel Messi looks on course to beat Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of Instagram earnings soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal side crashed out of the World Cup after losing to underdog Morocco in the quarter-finals.

The now Al Nassr superstar was also benched by Portugal manager Fernando Santos in both knockout games.

Ronaldo topped Hopper's most recent Instagram Rich List, earning around $2.4m (£2m) per branded post.

Messi was third on Hopper's list, commanding $1.77m (£1.5m) per branded Instagram post preceded by Kylie Jenner, who earns $1.8m (£1.52m) per post.

Messi also made history when an Instagram picture of him lifting the World Cup trophy became the most liked post ever on the platform.

The post has received 75 million likes since it was posted on 18 December, surpassing a picture of an egg posted by British advertising executive Chris Godfrey in 2019.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi set to face each other on January 19 when PSG travel to Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could reportedly face each other in a friendly after the Portuguese superstar completed a blockbuster move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr.

PSG will reportedly travel to Saudi Arabia in January for a mid-season friendly and will likely face a combined XI of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive On January 19, PSG play a friendly against a combined XI from Al Nassr and Al Hilal.



We could see another clash between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



(Source: On January 19, PSG play a friendly against a combined XI from Al Nassr and Al Hilal.We could see another clash between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.(Source: @Benayadachraf 🚨 On January 19, PSG play a friendly against a combined XI from Al Nassr and Al Hilal. We could see another clash between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.(Source: @Benayadachraf) https://t.co/y4F70EqOLU

Ronaldo is currently the biggest superstar in the Saudi Pro League and should be in the combined XI.

Following Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia, it was suggested that the two football greats will never lock horns ever again.

However, it would be quite fascinating to see the two icons of modern football take on each other once again.

