Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain looks imminent as the Ligue 1 giants tell stores to prepare for signing announcement - Reports

Lionel Messi looks set to depart Barcelona next summer, and a move to Paris Saint-Germain looks increasingly likely.

The French champions were one of the sides linked with the Argentina international when he submitted a transfer request in August. They would be in the mix once more when his contract expires in June.

According to Robin Bairner of Football Transfers, PSG have reportedly told their club stores around the city to brace themselves for an increase in demand for club paraphernalia related to the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Lionel Messi had expressed his unhappiness with Barcelona, amidst declining fortunes on the field, while a perceived dishonesty from the former president was also highlighted.

The 33-year-old looks all set to depart Camp Nou next summer and is free to start discussing with new clients six months before the expiration of his contract in June.

Top sources at Camp Nou have revealed that the current financial crisis at the club means that Lionel Messi has to take a pay cut if he is to remain at the club. It is looking increasingly likely that he might bring his two-decade association with Barcelona to an end next June.

PSG and Manchester City are among the clubs to have been heavily linked with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner but this latest reveal suggests that the Ligue 1 side are in prime position.

How would Lionel Messi fit in at PSG if he makes the move?

Messi has spent two decades at Barcelona

Advertisement

Although nothing is confirmed, PSG appear to be strong favourites to land Lionel Messi. His former teammate and friend Neymar had earlier made a public appeal for the Rosario native to join him in France.

One of the first conundrums that would be presented is the jersey number that he would be allocated in the French capital.

Lionel Messi has worn his preferred number 10 jersey for most of his career but that number is currently occupied by Neymar at the Parc des Princes. It is unknown if the Brazil international would willingly hand over his jersey number to his friend.

Furthermore, PSG are currently in the middle of contract negotiations with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. They have also admitted that getting the duo to agree terms remains of utmost importance.

However, if they do land Lionel Messi, their forward line would become the most potent in the world, and the club would automatically be transformed into genuine favourites for continental glory.