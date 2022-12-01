Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona after Argentina secure a knockout berth in 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina star Lionel Messi paid tribute to the late Diego Maradona after his team secured a place in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Albiceleste defeated Poland 2-0 in their final group game on Wednesday, November 30, courtesy of second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez.

Messi, who missed a penalty in the 39th minute, revealed after the game that Diego Maradona would've been happy with their performance last night. He said (via Roy Nemer):

"Diego would be happy. He was always happy about the nice things that happen to the Argentina national team and personally with me too. He was always close, affectionate."

Maradona and Messi enjoyed a close personal relationship when the former managed the side between 2008 and 2010.

Even after that, the two Argentine legends remained in close touch with Diego Maradona also showing up for his nation's games at the World Cup and Copa America competitions.

Messi has always drawn parallels with the forward for their identical playing style and impact on Argentina's national team. However, Messi is yet to guide his country to a World Cup title like Maradona when he memorably led his team to World Cup glory in 1986.

At 35, this could also be the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's last chance to win the competition and join the late footballing legend in the annals of World Cup history.

Argentina set to last-16 date with Australia

It was tense and toilsome, but Argentina eventually managed to get the job done and beat Poland to finish as Group C toppers with six points in three games.

For all their dominance, La Albiceleste couldn't break down the Eagles, with Lionel Messi having his penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny.

However, just seconds into the restart, their persistence paid off as Alexis Mac Allister broke the deadlock from close range. Another 20-odd minutes later, Manchester City star Julian Alvarez doubled their advantage with a confident finish into the top corner.

As a result, Messi and Co. managed to win the group, despite having started their campaign with a shocking 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia.

It sees them paired up with Australia in the last 16 in what seems like a doable task for Messi and Co.

The Socceroos emerged from a group featuring France and Denmark, finishing with six points from three games. After a defeat against defending champion France, Australia edged past Tunisia and Denmark to book a Round of 16 berth in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

The knockout tie between Argentina and Australia is scheduled to take place at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Saturday, December 3.

