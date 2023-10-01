"Lionel Messi himself has personally been interested" - Pundit claims Messi wants Real Madrid man at Inter Miami next season

Inter Miami star attacker Lionel Messi reportedly wants Real Madrid's legendary midfielder Luka Modric to join him at the MLS club.

Messi, 36, joined the South Florida club as a free transfer this summer following a two-season stint at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has hit the ground running, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 12 games across three different competitions so far.

Meanwhile, Modric is in the final year of his deal at Los Blancos, whom he joined in 2012. Having made nearly 500 appearances across competitions, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has contributed 35 goals and 77 assists.

However, the 38-year-old has slipped down the pecking order this season, making seven appearances, starting thrice, with no goal contribution. He's widely tipped to leave next summer, with Madrid unlikely to offer him another extension.

Former Yugoslavia international Predrag Mijatovic told le SER (via MD) that Modric could join Messi at Inter Miami next season. He added that the Argentine is 'personally' interested to see Modric joining his current club:

“He has received offers from the MLS, from many teams and from Inter Miami in particular. Lionel Messi himself has personally been interested in the possibility (of Modric joining).”

What is Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi's record against Real Madrid?

Herons attacker Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has played the most games against Real Madrid (47) than he has against any other club. All but two of those appearances have come while he was at Barcelona.

The Inter Miami attacker has 26 goals and 14 assists in four different competitions against Los Blancos. Messi has 18 goals in 29 La Liga games, six in as many Supercopa outings and two in four UEFA Champions League matches.

Interestingly, the Argentine failed to score in eight Copa del Rey outings against the current La Liga leaders, but he did provide two assists.

The breakup of Messi's 20 wins against Los Blancos across competitions is as follows: 14 in 29 La Liga games, and two wins apiece in four Champions League, Super Copa and Copa del Rey outings.

Messi has failed to score in his last seven games against Real Madrid, the last two coming with his former club PSG in the 2021-22 Champions League Round of 16. The Argentine missed a penalty in the first leg of that tie.