Lionel Messi PSG jersey revenue: How much have PSG earned so far?

After his blockbuster free transfer to PSG, Lionel Messi has already created a windfall in revenue for the Ligue 1 club. If reports are to be believed, PSG generated a massive income of €23.7m in the first few minutes after announcing the deal for Lionel Messi.

The Ligue 1 club reportedly sold more than 150,000 Lionel Messi shirts in the space of the first few minutes after the deal was officially announced. Considering the cheapest shirt among those is priced at €158, the cumulative income has touched close to Lionel Messi's yearly salary at PSG.

Notably, the former Barcelona talisman put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal with PSG worth €25m per year. The option to extend it for an additional year is also included in his contract.

Despite the income generated through shirt sales, the entire amount is not expected to go directly to PSG. Nike, the official manufacturer of their shirts, has an agreement in place until 2032.

According to the arrangement between the parties, PSG will receive €80m upfront every year rather than the income generated from shirt sales. As such, the excess money that has come in through shirt sales following the signing of Lionel Messi cannot be utilized by PSG.

PSG fans are eagerly awaiting Lionel Messi's debut

Although he has resumed training with his new team-mates, there has yet to be a concrete indication as to when Lionel Messi will make his PSG debut. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has maintained the Ligue 1 giants are in no hurry to rush Lionel Messi back into action.

The Argentine last played for his country in the Copa America back in July and is still only getting up to speed in his new surroundings. Meanwhile, PSG have started their quest to regain the Ligue 1 title with wins over Troyes and Strasbourg in their first two games of the season.

However, PSG are still third in the standings owing to their inferior goal difference compared to leaders Angers and second-placed Clermont Foot. Messi could be in contention to feature against Brest on Friday as PSG return to action in Ligue 1.

