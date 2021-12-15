Lionel Messi reacts to PSG drawing Real Madrid in the Champions League

Lionel Messi has released a determined statement after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were drawn against Real Madrid in the first round of the Champions League knockouts.

PSG were initially drawn against Manchester United to set up a mouth-watering clash between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, the draw had to be held again due to multiple errors. This led to Lionel Messi being pitted against familiar rivals in the form of Real Madrid.

The Argentinian outlined PSG’s Champions League ambitions this season and suggested that their opponents do not matter. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner also claimed that he and his family were enjoying their time in Paris despite it being a major change. He said:

"The objective of PSG is the Champions League . It is the objective of all. It is a special competition for all the great teams. (The move from Barcelona) was a very big change because we have been living in the same place for a long time, it was not easy, but we are very well in a spectacular city and in one of the best teams in the world. We are very happy."

Lionel Messi outlines PSG’s Champions League ambitions but the owners will have it no other way

It is little secret that PSG owners expect the team to win the Champions League this season. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been put under intense scrutiny by the club and its fans despite PSG being in a strong position across competitions.

They have been the runaway leaders in Ligue 1 this season and also comfortably qualified for the UCL knockouts. However, PSG finished second behind Manchester City. The manner in which they were beaten 2-1 at the Etihad has led to increased pressure on Pochettino. They were completely dominated by City with their goal coming from a moment of brilliance from Kylian Mbappe.

Additionally, Pochettino’s PSG are expected by the owners to score a handful of goals every game, something the coach outlined as another issue. The Argentinian has in his own words struggled thus far to accommodate the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the same lineup. That problem has for the time being been solved for him as Neymar will be unavailable for some time due to an ankle injury.

Regardless, PSG are more than stacked in every department and arguably have one of the best attacking trios of all time. Any team boasting of such attacking talent should arguably consider not winning the Champions League a failure.

Apart from Lionel Messi, Mbappe and Neymar, PSG also boast Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria and Gini Wijnaldum. They have a lot of depth in midfield and defense as well.

In such a scenario, anything but a Champions League crown would be a disappointment for most stakeholders.

