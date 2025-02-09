Lionel Messi reacts on social media after starring in Inter Miami's thumping win over Olimpia

Lionel Messi has shared an encouraging message on social media after Inter Miami's impressive win over Olimpia. The Herons locked horns with the Honduran side in their fourth friendly of the preseason on Saturday, February 8.

The Florida-based club had won all three matches going into the game, but La Pulga was yet to find the back of the net. All that, however, changed in the 27th minute at the Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Luis Suarez was through on goal, but opted to square the ball to Lionel Messi, who gave Inter Miami the lead. The Argentinean then teed up Federico Redondo a minute before the break to make it 2-0.

The Herons went 3-0 in the second minute of first half injury time through Noah Allen, with La Pulga picking up his second assist of the game. Luis Suarez also got on the scoresheet in the 54th minute, before both he and Lionel Messi were substituted in the 63rd minute.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner dazzled during his time on the pitch and was given a standing ovation by the home crowd. The Florida-based club went on to win the game 5-0, with Ryan Sailor also finding the back of the net in the 79th minute.

Following the game, La Pulga took to Instagram to thank Honduras for a wonderful time, posting:

"Adding up the minutes of preparation... ⚽️ Thank you for everything, Honduras!!"

Inter Miami next face Orlando City at the Raymond James Stadium on Friday, February 14, in their final friendly of the pre-season.

Has Lionel Messi won the MLS Cup with Inter Miami?

Javier Mascherano

Lionel Messi will set his sights on the MLS Cup this year, after narrowly missing out on the big trophy last season. The Argentinean has been indispensable for Inter Miami since arriving in the summer of 2023 and helped them win the Supporters' Shield last campaign.

However, the Herons failed to get their hands on the coveted MLS Cup, faltering at the first hurdle at the hands of Atlanta United. La Pulga was named the MLS MVP, but will be determined to make amends this campaign.

Inter Miami have made multiple changes to their roster so far, none more important than replacing Gerardo Martino with Javier Mascherano. Lionel Messi finished last campaign with 23 goals and 13 assists from 25 games across competitions. His contract with the Herons expires at the end of this year.

