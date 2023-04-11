Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona could force Catalans to drop interest in 29-year-old transfer target: Reports

Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona could put an end to their pursuit of Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, the Blaugrana secured a preferential purchase option for the Belgian in the winter transfer window, but are unlikely to exercise it if Messi returns to the Camp Nou in the summer.

The La Liga leaders have held a long-standing interest in the player and tried to negotiate a deal for him in January. The report adds that alongside the deal that saw Memphis Depay head to the capital, the two clubs agreed on a €15 million preferential purchase option for Carrasco.

However, Messi's return could spell trouble in this deal for Barcelona. They are already in a precarious financial position. Financing the move for the Paris Saint-Germain star could necessitate the departure of club stars like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

In such a situation, the Blaugrana will look to provide alternative options to Messi to convince him to return to the Camp Nou. One such possibility, according to the report, will see the Argentine make close to €10 million a year. This figure will include revenue from merchandising and marketing handed to the 35-year-old.

This mark is reportedly similar to what Robert Lewandowski earns. It is interesting to note that the salary would be considerably lower than what the attacker earns with the Ligue 1 giants.

Messi has received interest from other clubs as well. MLS side Inter Miami have made their interest well-known, while Saudi club Al-Hilal have made a massive offer to convince him to move to the Middle East.

Barcelona face competition in pursuit of Bundesliga defender

Evan Ndicka's contract is set to expire in the summer.

Barcelona are set to battle it out with Manchester City among other clubs for the signature of Evan Ndicka. The Eintracht Frankfurt defender is one of the hottest prospects in Europe right now and interest in the player is high with his contract expiring in the summer.

According to 90min, alongside Barcelona and City, the likes of Sevilla, PSG, Liverpool and Juventus are also pursuing the player.

Pep Guardiola's side consider Ndicka a possible replacement for Aymeric Laporte, who could leave the Etihad Stadium this summer. While Manchester City's primary target remains RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, they are expected to face stiff competition for the Croatian. Leipzig have placed a hefty price tag on the defender and thus a free transfer for Ndicka could be more enticing.

